Recruiter.com Group, Inc.: Recruiter.com and FIRST Collaborate to Expand Specialist Talent Pool

Client partnership helps drive OnDemand talent for FIRST clients in the US and abroad

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), an on-demand recruiting platform, today announced a strategic client partnership with FIRST, a leading global brand experience agency, to help grow specialist talent on their client's team.

"Our partnership with Recruiter.com's OnDemand Recruiting program has been nothing short of transformative," said Maureen Ryan Fable, CEO of FIRST. "We can confidently say that the OnDemand Recruiting program has been a game-changer for our company, and we are excited to continue this upward momentum."

"Since its launch in January 2022, this innovative program has not only supported 114 job openings across 51 different roles with an impressive fill rate of 70%, but it has also been able to adapt to our company's ever-changing needs. The number of OnDemand Recruiters flexed between one and five throughout the year to meet demand, and the OnDemand Sourcing program generated an invaluable pool of 1,200 interested candidates for us to choose from. Not only has this partnership helped us find top talent, but it has also saved us over 55% in recruitment fees compared to using a traditional agency."

FIRST is a leading brand experience agency with a global presence, serving clients in various industries, including financial services, technology, media, consumer electronics, medical and healthcare, automotive, aerospace, and the nonprofit sector. FIRST has received numerous accolades, including being named one of the Top 150 Event Organizers & Agencies in the USA by Eventex, being listed among the "200 Top Marketing Agencies" in 2023, 2022 & 2021 by Chief Marketer, being recognized as one of the "50 Top Event Companies" by Special Events, being included in the Top 100 "Best Places to Work in NYC" by Crain's New York Business, and being listed as one of the "1000 Companies to Inspire Britain" by The London Stock Exchange Group.

Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com, expressed his excitement about the continued partnership, stating, "We are honored to be joining forces with such a highly regarded brand experience agency as FIRST. Through our OnDemand Recruiting and Sourcing solution, we aim to continue to bring top-notch specialized talent to their clients and help them achieve their growth objectives for 2023."

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an on-demand recruiting platform providing flexible talent acquisition solutions that scale from startups to the Fortune 100. With an on-tap network of thousands of recruiting professionals, advanced artificial intelligence sourcing software, and recruitment marketing automation, Recruiter.com helps businesses solve today's complex hiring challenges.

