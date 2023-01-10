Ditto.live: Alaska Airlines Equips Flight Attendants with New Dynamic Collaboration App Powered by Ditto

Alaska Airlines is the first U.S. carrier to power its flight attendant enterprise app with Ditto, giving front-line crew members powerful collaboration tools with real-time data and passenger analytics even without internet

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / Ditto , creators of critical software infrastructure that enables apps to synchronize data in real-time even without internet connectivity, today announced that its Intelligent Edge Platform is powering a new task management and peer-to-peer connectivity enterprise app for Alaska Airlines flight attendants. Alaska Airlines is the first U.S. airline to adopt Ditto, giving crew members powerful collaboration tools with real-time data, even when network connectivity is unavailable, and supplying enterprises with analytics that were previously inaccessible.

Ditto's Intelligent Edge Platform enables real-time, peer-to-peer communication without internet. By powering Alaska Airlines' crew-to-crew collaboration app, flight attendants are able to more efficiently perform internal processes such as guest services and delivery of onboard products.

Additionally, because airlines operate in different work environments both on the ground and in the sky, their software tools require a new architecture to work reliably. Ditto's Intelligent Edge Platform harnesses the power of the edge devices themselves to process and communicate data, circumventing the necessity of a central server.

"Ditto is excited about the opportunity to help Alaska Airlines digitize its crew members. Our Intelligent Edge Platform enables Alaska Airlines' enterprise app to truly work at the edge which is where crew do their jobs. So, it's essential for them to access real-time safety data and passenger preferences, regardless of internet status, in order to perform their jobs well. Without the digitization of key processes, airlines miss out on crucial data and analytics as well as communications capabilities that are important for greater operational efficiencies and more highly optimized customer experiences," said Adam Fish, Ditto co-founder and CEO.

Ditto's Intelligent Edge offers unified, real-time data sync for mobile, web, IoT, and server apps, even without the internet. The complete solution features an SDK with a peer-to-peer (P2P) mesh network, embedded database, and is capable of automatic conflict resolution, as well as a cloud database that can handle extreme resiliency, automatic scalability for handling unpredictable loads, and seamless integration via APIs.

General commercial aviation communications are made much more efficient by simply embedding Ditto's Intelligent Edge Platform into existing apps. Ditto allows paper processes to be digitized and synced in real-time across all crew devices, even in an airplane where network connectivity is limited or completely unavailable.

Alaska Airlines V.P. of Information Technology Vikram Baskaran on the Ditto relationship, "Our approach to developing frontline tools prioritizes close partnership with our Flight Attendants during each step of development. Ditto has been a great partner in ensuring our tools are seamless for our Flight Attendants. With their help, we have been able to support our workgroup by providing visibility of one another's inflight mobile device to see when an order has been delivered in real-time."

About Ditto

Ditto is a cross-platform, real-time database that allows apps to sync with and without internet connectivity. By installing Ditto into applications, developers can use APIs to read and write data and automatically sync any changes to other devices. Unlike other solutions, Ditto is designed for peer-to-peer synchronization where it can directly communicate with other devices even without an internet connection. Ditto automatically manages the complexity of using multiple network transports, such as Bluetooth, P2P Wi-Fi, and Local Area Network, to find and connect to other devices and then synchronize any and all changes. With Ditto, your app will continue to operate in offline situations, and data can be shared without latency, resiliency, or security issues. All data changes are stored locally and will sync instantly when cloud or peer devices are discovered.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Ditto has secured investments from True Ventures and Amity Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.ditto.live/ .

