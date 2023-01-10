Stay Informed About Stock Options and the Venture Capital Industry with ESO's Monthly Newsletter

San Mateo, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2023) - ESO Fund, the leading provider of option exercise financing for employees of private venture-backed companies, is excited to announce the launch of its monthly newsletter, "ESO's Monthly Start-Up." This newsletter aims to inform employees about stock options and how current news impacts the Venture Capital industry. The newsletter first launched in November 2022 following ESO Fund's 10th year in business.







ESOFund Company Logo

According to Scott Chou, CEO and Co-founder of ESO Fund, "We've always helped our clients buy their company's stock, but just as important is knowing when to sell. Staying on top of the industry as well as the latest secondary sales and tax laws is challenging for ESO clients, so ESO has always been happy to assist. We are now extending that assistance to the broader startup community."





Scott Chou, CEO and Co-founder of ESO Fund

The newsletter, written by financial analyst Mary Jane McCaghren and head of lead generation Jordan Long, will cover topics such as secondary sales, tax strategies, and industry news that are relevant to startup employees with either shares or options at private companies.

McCaghren explains, "It's a common problem that many employee stock options expire due to lack of information or capital. This can be a frustrating and costly experience for employees as they may miss out on what could have been a large portion of their total compensation. That's why we created a newsletter aimed at informing employees about their stock options and how current news impacts the value of them. Our goal is to help employees make informed decisions about their stock options and ensure that they are taking full advantage of the financial opportunities available to them. We want to empower employees to take an active role in managing their financial well-being and maximizing the potential of their stock options."

Founded in 2012, ESO Fund has helped thousands of employees at more than 650 companies exercise stock options and has created over one billion dollars of wealth through option-exercise financing. By providing option exercise financing, ESO Fund helps employees who may not otherwise be able to afford to exercise or risk the money.

ESO Fund is dedicated to empowering employees to take an active role in managing financial well-being and maximizing the potential of stock options.

About ESO Fund

ESO Fund is a leading provider of option exercise financing for employees of private venture-backed companies. Since its founding in 2012, the company has helped thousands of employees at more than 650 companies exercise stock options and has created over one billion dollars of wealth through option-exercise financing. In addition to its financing services, ESO Fund also offers a range of educational resources, including a monthly newsletter, "ESO's Monthly Start-Up," covering topics relevant to startup employees with either shares or options at private companies.

