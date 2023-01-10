Latest verification provides customers with a streamlined experience to monitor and optimize their Oracle investments

Snow Software, the global leader in technology intelligence, today announced it has been verified by the Oracle Global License Advisory Services (GLAS) program as a third-party tool vendor for Oracle Fusion Middleware. This is in addition to the Oracle Database and Oracle Database Options verification that Snow received in 2022, which can offer customers a verified source of data on their Oracle environments.

This latest verification enables customers to collect data from Oracle Fusion Middleware, along with Oracle Database and Oracle Database Options, through their Snow solution and submit the data to Oracle's License Management Services (LMS) and GLAS. Snow customers can evaluate their Oracle investment directly within their Snow solution and have confidence in the accuracy of the data.

"The average organization's technology environment has become increasingly complex," said Christian den Boer, Product Director at Snow. "As we see increased economic uncertainty, gaining visibility into all IT assets is more important than ever. With this verification, we are simplifying the process for organizations to manage their Oracle environment. By utilizing Snow, customers can increase visibility, enhance management and optimize their IT investments. Providing deeper insights that drive better business decisions is an essential part of our mission to enable true Technology Intelligence for every organization."

As a verified third-party tool, Oracle has thoroughly vetted Snow's output. Leveraging Snow solutions, organizations can better manage the multitude of functions and vast capabilities of their Oracle assets across diverse entities, and confidently know they can produce accurate reports more quickly.

For more information on how to manage your Oracle investment, please visit: https://www.snowsoftware.com/solutions/oracle-license-management/.

About Snow Software

Snow Software is changing the way organizations understand and manage their technology consumption. Our technology intelligence platform provides comprehensive visibility and contextual insight across software, SaaS, hardware and cloud. With Snow, IT leaders can effectively optimize resources, enhance performance and enable operational agility in a hybrid world. To learn more, visit www.snowsoftware.com.

