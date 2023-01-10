Demonstrates Denodo's success in helping companies using AWS to integrate, manage, and deliver distributed data for analytical workloads

Denodo, a leader in data management, today announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Data and Analytics ISV Competency status. Attaining this status differentiates Denodo as an AWS Partner that has successfully demonstrated deep expertise in data integration, management, and delivery of distributed data for business intelligence and advanced analytics for enterprise and medium-sized companies using AWS services.

As cloud adoption continues its rapid climb, driven by pandemic-induced changes in data consumption users can no longer wait for weeks for data to be delivered. Taking advantage of Denodo's native connectivity to Amazon Redshift, Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), Amazon EMR, and Amazon Athena, companies can integrate petabyte-scale data in real time to gain a unified view of the business. The Denodo Platform for AWS accelerates time-to-insight and data services with ready-to-use logical data management powered by data virtualization, accelerating the cloud migration journey.

"Denodo is thrilled to achieve the AWS Data and Analytics ISV Competency status," said Suresh Chandrasekaran, executive vice president at Denodo. "Our AWS footprint is enormous hundreds of our customers run the Denodo Platform on AWS, access various AWS services through Denodo, and purchase the Denodo Platform in AWS Marketplace. This competency distinction recognizes the work we have done with AWS over several years."

A complex data landscape, consisting of cloud data lakes, Internet of things (IoT) architectures, NoSQL, and software-as-a-service (SaaS), fuel the needs of modern hybrid cloud analytics, machine language (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI). However, it can be time consuming, and at times practically impossible, to explore and understand all of the available data within a company, as has been found in Denodo's Global Cloud Survey 2022. Denodo's advanced data catalog can easily document existing datasets and quickly surface them to business users in a self-service manner.

As Jim Mellon, head of Architecture at Syngenta, points out, "We brought in the Denodo Platform to build a self-service data platform on AWS for our data consumers. With data spread across different geographical boundaries, leveraging Denodo's data virtualization solution helped us quickly connect multiple disparate sources at least 4x faster than with traditional data integration technologies and centralized data authorization and protection. Across the enterprise, we have seen a 35x jump in the number of users accessing the data platform, leading to wide adoption of data-driven decision-making."

The Denodo Platform for AWS is available in AWS Marketplace, and Denodo offers a free trial of Denodo Professional for AWS for 30 days.

