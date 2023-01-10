WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 9 January 2023 was 3423.98p (cum income) ex-dividend.

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

10 January 2023