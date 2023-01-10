Chief Financial Officer Natalie Knight to leave Ahold Delhaize

Zaandam, the Netherlands, 10 January 2023 - Ahold Delhaize today announces that Natalie Knight, CFO since 2020, has informed the company that she will pursue another career opportunity in the United States of America, and will leave Ahold Delhaize. A six months' notice period applies. The search for a successor has started.



Frans Muller, President & Chief Executive Officer Ahold Delhaize said: "Although her time at Ahold Delhaize has been short, I respect Natalie's decision to move her family back to the United States after more than 25 years in Europe. During her tenure here, Natalie has had a positive impact on our company, driving greater alignment across the Finance function, fueling our Save for our Customers program and taking financial reporting and communication to the next level. Her passion for sustainability and diversity has supported advancing these topics across our business. I look forward to our continued collaboration through the next months as we further implement our Leading Together Strategy."

Natalie added: "It has been an honor to serve this great company and its associates during a time when the COVID-19 pandemic showed us the importance of grocery retail in the communities we serve. I am proud that throughout it all, we've been able to deliver not only strong financial results but also ensure financial stability of the company, advance e-commerce profitability and increase our future-focused investments such as sustainability. I look forward to continue working with Frans and the team to ensure a smooth transition and to help identify my successor."

Further announcements will be made in due course.

Cautionary notice

This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This communication includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Words and expressions such as to leave, will, decision, continue(d), next few months, further, ensure, look forward, transition, due course or other similar words or expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that may cause actual results of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (the "Company") to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the Company's public filings and other disclosures. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company's management and assumptions based on information currently available to the Company's management. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

