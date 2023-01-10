Anzeige
Matterport Inc: Matterport Appoints Cloud Industry Executive Natalie Lamb as Managing Director for EMEA

The former IBM veteran brings over 20 years of software experience to scale Matterport's enterprise business across the region

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) today announced the appointment of Natalie Lamb as Managing Director of EMEA, effective immediately. In this role, Lamb will be responsible for overseeing Matterport's strategic growth in enterprise and SMB segments and expanding Matterport's strategic partnerships in EMEA.

"I'm eager to bring Natalie onto the team at such an important time for Matterport's business in EMEA," said Jay Remley, Chief Revenue Officer, Matterport. "Natalie brings decades of software leadership experience and deeply understands how to build trusted relationships with customers and partners. We already have great momentum in EMEA and Natalie will accelerate our growth in this fast growing enterprise market for digital twins."

Image 1

Lamb has over 20 years of international experience in the software industry, including a decade working in the B2B cloud application space. After starting her career in a startup, she spent over 12 years at IBM, focused on their Industry Solutions including IoT, Commerce, Supply Chain and Marketing. She has experience working across multiple industries and verticals, including telecommunications, utilities, travel & hospitality, retail and government. After IBM, she led the EMEA and APAC businesses for a privately-backed IBM startup, before most recently serving as chief commercial officer for a B2B SaaS Accounting vendor.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Matterport as it becomes increasingly crucial for companies to take advantage of the cost and productivity benefits of digitization," said Lamb. "I am ready to use my extensive experience working in EMEA to expand Matterport's presence in the region as more companies embrace 3D digital twins to transform their businesses and properties."

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc.and visit our Discover pageto browse a collection of digital twins captured by our customers.

©2023 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d04be3bb-18c4-4be5-9ce9-a23cba6355b4


