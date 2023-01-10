Lyons brings expertise in the IT security and MSSP markets to rapidly growing SOAR vendor

D3 Security, the leader in next-generation security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR), today announced that Michael Lyons has joined the company as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Lyons will lead D3 Security's sales efforts as the SOAR vendor continues to grow its global footprint in the security services (MSP, MSSP, MDR) public sector, and enterprise markets.

Lyons is a widely known sales and channel leader, with more than 20 years of experience in successfully growing the revenue and value of Cybersecurity companies. Most recently, Lyons was VP of Global Channel and MSP/MSSP at Avanan, a cloud email security company that was acquired by Check Point in 2021. Lyons' expertise in sales strategy and program execution is highly sought after by technology companies, including positions on advisory boards.

"D3 is in a phase of intense growth, and Mike is the perfect person to lead our sales team through this phase," said Gordon Benoit, D3 Security's Founder and President. "He has been through this exact scenario with cybersecurity companies before, and successfully enabled them to reach their ambitious goals by finding the force multipliers for their businesses. We know he will do the same for D3."

"Beyond its cutting-edge technology, what attracted me to D3 is the vision of the company's leadership, and the opportunity to help transform security operations for MSSPs and enterprise SOC teams worldwide," said Lyons. "I've dedicated my career to helping security leaders solve tough challenges, something D3 knows a lot about. I'm looking forward to partnering with organizations who want to realize business benefits from their security automation programs."

D3 Security grew rapidly throughout 2022, adding many new enterprise customers and MSSP/MDR partners. Recent capital investment has accelerated the company's growth, enabling the building of the industry's largest team dedicated solely to SOAR R&D. This investment in development has made D3 NextGen SOAR the leading independent SOAR platform and an indispensable tool for many of the world's most sophisticated security teams.

NextGen SOAR solves today's most widespread and urgent cybersecurity challenges with innovations like the Event Pipeline, which automates the alert-handling capacity of hundreds of tier-one analysts and reduces the number of alerts that require human attention by 90% or more. As a rare independent vendor in the SOAR space, NextGen SOAR boasts more than 500 fully featured, professionally built integrations, enabling MSSPs, MDR providers, enterprises, and public sector entities to orchestrate automated workflows across their entire security stacks.

About D3 Security

D3 Security has been a leader in security orchestration, incident response, and case management since before the term SOAR was even coined. D3 NextGen SOAR helps solve many of the most entrenched problems in cybersecurity, such as analyst burnout, alert overwhelm, and information silos. D3 Security's codeless playbooks automate enrichment and remediation tasks, while making it easy for enterprise, MSSP, and public sector security teams to build, modify, and scale workflows for security operations, incident response, and threat hunting.

