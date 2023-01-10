SPiCE VC, the first fully tokenized venture capital fund, announced today its 2022 results, achieving substantial returns for its investors even as economic headwinds persisted.

SPiCE's Internal Rate of Return (IRR), which estimates potential investment profitability, exceeded 50%, when the average VC IRR is approximately 17%. Additionally, SPiCE saw its Multiple on Invested Capital (MOIC), which allows investors to measure how much value an investment has generated, grow 6x tripling the average VC MOIC.

Finally, the VC achieved the significant and rare milestone of achieving 82% Distribution to Paid-In Capital (DPI) for its investors in just a just a four-year period. In comparison, the average time for a VC to exit a position takes more than double that amount of time.

"It brings the team at SPiCE VC great satisfaction knowing that our valued investors accomplished their goals by putting their trust and capital in the fund," said Tal Elyashiv, founder managing director of SPiCE VC. "Regardless of macroeconomic conditions or the ups and downs of the evolving digital economy, SPiCE understands the transformational power of blockchain technology and its impact on every single industry moving forward. With that in mind, we are able to source the companies throughout the world that are building and innovating with blockchain for the future creating superb investment opportunities."

In addition to its positive returns for investors this year, SPiCE VC also announced the launch of SPiCE II, a new, traditional fund offering investors exposure to the growth opportunities within the expanding digital economy. The introduction of SPiCE II comes on the heels of the SPiCE I token price increasing by 350% early in 2022. As one of the early pioneers of the blockchain and tokenization industry, the VC fund was named the top performing fund in the tokenization and blockchain market by Security Token Market, the largest security token financial data and media firm, despite persistent economic headwinds and growing pains within the digital economy.

"SPiCE II will remain focused on identifying innovative companies that stand to benefit the most from the mass proliferation of Blockchain technologies across many industries," added Elyashiv.

To learn more about SPiCE VC, visit https://spicevc.com/

ABOUT SPiCE VC:

SPiCE VC is a Venture Capital fund providing investors exposure to the massive growth of the blockchain/tokenization ecosystem. SPiCE invests globally in platforms and ecosystem providers enabling access to capital markets, banking, real estate, and other industries enhanced through Blockchain technologies. The fund focuses on companies who stand to benefit the most from the massive growth of the industry. Combining institutional know-how, hands-on management, entrepreneurial innovation and professional investment experience SPiCE's management team has been involved in hundreds of tech funding rounds totaling billions of dollars; as entrepreneurs, investors, and executives. SPiCE is located in the US, Switzerland, Singapore and Israel. To learn more about SPiCE VC visit www.spicevc.com or email Tal Elyashiv, Founder and Managing Partner, at tal@spicevc.com.

