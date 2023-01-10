Emma, the world's leading online sleep brand, drew the line on 2022 performance and the results are spectacular! As the #1 mattress brand worldwide, Emma is making history in U.S. and Canada markets with 10x+ growth compared to 2021 and one of the most successful affiliate programs in 2022, during perhaps the most difficult year for the mattress industry.

Secrets to Success:

Specifically designed for plus-sized sleepers with a focus on comfort, the new Emma CliMax® Hybrid was created to celebrate body neutrality and our intimate moments in bed. Available at an unbeatable price and endorsed by some of the most prestigious publishers and buyers alike, the CliMax® helped skyrocket the brand's sales.

Emma is also offering excellent deals to both buyers and affiliates, as well as the needed creatives for affiliates to spread the word about their deals. In partnership with AMNavigator.com Emma built a 100% parasite-free, professionally managed affiliate program on ShareASale where publishers get all the help they need to sell and earn.

These efforts helped Emma® live up to its name as the world's leading online sleep brand and become one of the top brands in North America, with its affiliate program ranking among the top #150 in ShareASale, the largest North American affiliate marketing network, especially during peak season.

According to Benjamin Quiroga-Rivera, Co-Founder of Emma Sleep, "We are very encouraged by these early, exceptional results. Our journey to success is only beginning and our sleep scientists, engineers, and marketing teams are working around the clock to continually develop better products and streamline the process so that we can further improve our offers to both customers and our affiliate partners."

The Emma Sleep products are available for purchase via the Emma U.S. and Canada websites. Every purchase comes with a 365-night trial, a 10-year warranty, and next-day free shipping across the two countries. More details on Emma® products and current offers are available on the company website, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Emma The Sleep Company (EMMA SLEEP GmbH)

Emma The Sleep Company is a founder-managed company and the world's leading direct-to-consumer sleep brand. Founded in 2013 by Dr. Dennis Schmoltzi and Manuel Mueller in Germany, the company is active in more than 30 countries and achieved a turnover of EUR 645 million (USD 731 million) in 2021, a growth rate of 59 percent from the previous year. Emma® products are sold via an omnichannel approach, including online, marketplaces, and more than 3,500 brick-and-mortar stores. Emma successfully collaborates with over 200 retailers. Emma's 850+ team members are working across the world, with offices in Frankfurt (Germany), Manila (Philippines), Lisbon (Portugal), Mexico City (Mexico), and Shanghai (China).

For more information about Emma The Sleep Company, please visit team.emma-sleep.com/press.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005207/en/

Contacts:

Media; emmasleep@devriesglobal.com