Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2023) - Nickel North Exploration Corporation (TSXV: NNX) ("Nickel North" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the assay results of 2022 Rock Samples and discover the high-grade Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Sulfide mineralization at four previously delineated targets of the Hawk Ridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt and PGE (Platinum Group Elements) Project in Northern Quebec.

A total of 57 rock samples, including 2 shallow backpack drilling cores have been collected during the 2022 summer program. The rock sampling locations are shown in the Figure 1 and significant assay results are listed in Table 1 below.

Highlights of the Assay Results of the Rock and Drill Cores Samples at Hawk Ridge Project.

Falco 7 zone

Rock samples confirm an undrilled, large area (300m X 50m in size) of the medium-grade massive-disseminated Ni-Cu-Co-PGE sulfide mineralization to the southwest area of previously drilled Falco 7 zone. The Ni and Cu grades are up to 0.29% and 0.83% respectively with Co and PGE credits (Figures 2-3 and Table 1).

Hope Advance (HAN and HAM) Zone

Hope Advance North (HAN) Zone, a 500m long and 5 to 20m wide high-grade massive sulfide Ni-Cu-Co-PGE mineralization was confirmed by the outcrop rock samples of S786360 and S786361 which shows the Ni up to 1.85%, Cu up to 1.72%, Co up to 0.13% and Pd up to 1.16 g/t (Figures 4-5 and Table 1). Medium-grade Ni-Cu sulfide mineralization zone (HAM) is up to 1000m long and 50 m wide along the structure (Figure 4).

Gamma Zone

Two 2-meters backpack drilling holes from GABH-22-01 and GABH-22-02 were reported at 3.12% Ni, 4.63% Cu, 0.14% Co and 0.88 g/t Pd and 0.35% Ni, 0.92% Cu respectively (Figures 6-7, Table 1).

The surface outcrop rock samples were reported up to 2.51% Ni, 4.89% Cu and 0.16% Co and 1.02 g/t Pd (Figure 5, Table 1). The surface mineralized horizon can be followed up to 1000 m along and >30 wide (Figure 6).

Pio Zone

Pio Zone was an only historical mined area in the Hawk Ridge project. There were historical ore piles (Figure 8) in the area. The outcrop samples confirm the mineralization zone could be extended to both south and north direction along the structure (Figure 9). The Ni and Cu grades are up to 0.76% and 5.37% respectively with Co and PGE credits (Table 1).

Tony Guo, President and CEO of the Company, commented, "2022 rock and backpack drilling program confirm the exploration model that the high-grade sulfide body was lens-like in form in all four zones. Nickel North now is setting out to drill/test the scope and scale of these multiple high-grade "Raglan Type" Ni-Cu sulfide targets such as Gamma Zone and HAN Zone in 2023 while continuing to advance the other targets on its ~179km2, 50km long, 100% owned property in Northern Quebec."





Figure 1 Hawk Ridge Project, 2022 Rock Sampling Program Areas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1698/150833_e206dff4346fcb80_001full.jpg

Table 1 Significant assay results of rock samples at Hawk Ridge Project1



Sample ID

Target Zone Lithos Ni PPM Cu PPM Co PPM Pd PPB Fe % S786362 Falco 7 Mss. Py+Pyr 421 471 133 19 33.31 S786363 Falco 7 Mss. Py+Pyr 361 1416 159 31 40.15 S786365 Falco7 North Mss. Ni-Cu 1800 8250 147 330 10.47 S786366 Falco7 North Mss. Ni-Cu 2949 3059 428 225 28.6 S786369 Falco7 North Mss. Ni-Cu 408 4988 127 8 18.75 S786360 HAN 5m wide Mss. Ni-Cu, Periodite 2223 11540 152 1164 14.53 S786361 HAN 20m wide, Mss. Ni-Cu 18450 17180 1249 170 55 S786505 HAN Mss. Dunite 560 57440 22 510 13.87 S786358 HAM 15m. Wide Diss Glo Gabbro 521 8888 27 262 6.12 S786457 HAM Diss Glo Gabbro 475 1502 36 76 6.34 S786508 HAM Gossan 311 2809 23 104 7.4 S786355 Gamma Diss Schist 253 395 100 8 31.74 S786356 Gamma 3M wide, Mss. Ni-Cu, Main zone 25070 48890 1618 1019 52.58 S786357 Gamma 1.5m wide, Mss. Ni-Cu 5456 44350 239 497 25.57 S786370 Gamma Mss. Ni-Cu, GABH-22-01 31200 46310 1411 875 51.61 S786371 Gamma Diss. Glo Gabbro, GABH-22-02 3544 9170 271 141 9.37 S786403 Gamma Glo Gabbro 859 6465 49 196 6.6 S786467 Gamma Glo Gabbro 340 10540 15 173 6.54 S786468 Gamma Glo Gabbro 333 2899 17 129 5.9 S786351 Pio zone Mss. Py+Pyr 500 3855 93 66 36.06 S786472 Pio zone Mss.Gabbro 252 1203 79 2 34.16 S786367 Pio zone Diss. Basalt 1152 8802 60 259 9.7 S786354 Pio zone Mss. Ni-Cu 2525 53680 103 803 42.85 S786353 Pio zone Mss. Py+Pyr 290 848 12 5 33.81 S786364 Pio zone Mss. Ni-Cu 7622 44650 190 446 22.83 S786503 Pio zone Mss. Ni-Cu 3630 12370 122 224 40.68



1 Notes : Py, Pyrite; Pyr, Pyrrhotite; Diss, Disseminate; Mss, Massive; Glo, Glomeroporphyritic; HAM, Hope Advance Main; HAN, Hope Advance North; GABH-22-01, 02; 2022 Backpack drilling hole number





Figure 2, Outcrop rock samples with Cu grades (ppm) in the undrilled area at Falco 7 Zone at Hawk Ridge Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1698/150833_e206dff4346fcb80_002full.jpg





Figure 3 Outcrop of massive to semi-massive Ni-Cu Sulfides in the undrilled southwest area (300 m x 50 m) in the Falco 7 Zone at Hawk Ridge Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1698/150833_img3.jpg

Figure 4 Up to 500m long high-grade massive sulfide HAN zone and Up to 1000 m long, 50m wide medium grade disseminated sulfide HAM zone were confirmed by outcrop rock samples

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1698/150833_e206dff4346fcb80_004full.jpg





Figure 5 Outcrop of massive Ni-Cu Sulfides with Ni, Cu and Co grades up to 1.85%, 1.72% and 0.13% respectively the north area in the Hope Advance North Zone at Hawk Ridge Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1698/150833_img5.jpg





Figure 6 Up to 1,000m long and 30m wide high-grade massive Ni-Cu-Co-PGE sulfide mineralization of Gamma Zone at Hawk Ridge Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1698/150833_e206dff4346fcb80_006full.jpg





Figure 7 High-grade massive sulfide cores from GABH-22-01 Backpack drilling hole from Gamma Zone at Hawk Ridge Project with Ni @3.12%, Cu @4.63% and Co@0.14%

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1698/150833_img7.jpg





Figure 8 Old Ore Piles at Pio Zone with Ni @ 0.25% and Cu @5.37%

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1698/150833_e206dff4346fcb80_008full.jpg





Figure 9 Outcrop rock samples at Pio Zone at Hawk Ridge Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1698/150833_e206dff4346fcb80_009full.jpg

QAQC, Sampling, and Analytical Procedures

All rock samples were taken by certified geologists either on the mineralization zones or based on the lithology types over five previously defined mineralization target zones of Hawk Ridge project. Rock samples were analyzed by PXRF (portable X-Ray fluorescence) for nickel, copper, arsenic, zinc, lead, iron, etc. by the certified geologist in the field before shipping to the laboratory.

The Shaw Tool backpack (https://backpackdrill.com/index.html) tool has been used to sample 41 mm diameter near surface core samples by the qualified geologist in the field.

The Rock and drilling core samples were sent to the Bureau Vista Laboratory in Vancouver in the rice bags after secure transport from Kuujjuaq, Quebec to Vancouver, BC. The laboratory prepared the samples by crushing, grinding and pulverizing to a pulp with barren material washing between each sample at the crush and pulverizing stages. Then 30 g of pulp was used for the (FA330 code) Au, Pd and Pt, and four acid digestion 0.25 g ICP - ES method (MA300) for multiple elements and 0.5 g ore grade ICP-ES method (MA370) for overlimit was used.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Tony Guo, P.Geo., Nickel North Exploration Corp's President and CEO, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

AME ROUNDUP 2023

The Company is pleased to announce it will be exhibiting in person at AME ROUNDUP 2023 in Vancouver from Monday, January 23 to Tuesday, January 24. Visit us at booth 127 or contact tonyguo@nnexploration.com to arrange a meeting. For more information, visit https://roundup.amebc.ca

About Nickel North Exploration

Nickel North Exploration is a Canada-based exploration company focused on defining a Cu-Ni-Co-PGE mineral resource at its Hawk Ridge Project in Northern Quebec. The board of directors, advisor committee and management team are experienced, successful mine finders. The property consists of a 50 km long belt of strong magmatic Cu-Ni-Co-PGE occurrences covering 179.67 km2. Quebec is a mining-friendly jurisdiction. Nickel North Exploration is a conscientious corporate citizen maintains good relations with local Inuit communities and is committed to sustainable development. For more information on the company, please visit www.nnexploration.com or follow Company on Twitter at https://twitter.com/nickelnorth.

Nickel North Exploration Corp. has been identified as a key player in the Critical and Strategic Minerals value chain by Quebec's Ministry of Economics and Innovation (MEI) in 2021 (Quebec Plan for the Development of Critical and Strategic Minerals 2020-2025 (quebec.ca), which is part of Quebec's Plan for the Development of Critical and Strategic Metals (QPDCSM) and aims to stimulate the exploration and mining of SCMs, their transformation and recycling.

