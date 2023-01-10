Spark Energy Minerals Inc.: Spark Energy Minerals Appoints Dr. Paul Woolrich to Manage Exploration Strategy Specific to its Brazilian Assets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / Spark Energy Minerals Inc., ("Spark" or the "Company" (CSE:EMIN)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF), has appointed Dr. Paul Woolrich to lead the exploration and strategic management of the Brazilian Lithium and REEs Joint Venture assets. Dr. Paul Woolrich is also a Director of Foxfire Metals Pty Ltd, our JV partner.

Dr. Paul Woolrich is a Geologist and Metallurgist who holds a BS Honors in Geology, MSc in Geochemistry, and a PhD in Metallurgy. He has an extensive record for success over 45 years of experience in the international exploration and mining industry focused on gold, base metals, PGEs, uranium, and coal.

Among his many accomplishments, Dr. Woolrich has held senior management roles with Western Mining Corporation, Ranger Minerals, Orion Resources, Gallery Gold, Platmin Ltd, A-Cap Resources Ltd and Botswana Metals Ltd. From 1978 to 1981 he lectured at London University in Economic and Exploration Geology and was supervisor of several PhD and MSc students. In 1990, he is credited with discovering the 4Moz Damang Gold deposit in Ghana, for Ranger Minerals, which is still an operating mine today. He served as Group Exploration Manager of Gallery Gold Ltd from 2003 to 2005 and as Project Manager in charge of the Feasibility Study of the Pilanesberg PGE Project for Platmin Ltd in South Africa from 2005 to 2006, which is now an operating PGE mine.

Dr. Woolrich also served as an Independent Consultant to the mining and exploration industry for several years with clients including Perilya Ltd and Boynton Investments of South Africa. He served as a Non-Executive Director of Botswana Metals Ltd from 2008 until January 2017, and as Director of A-Cap Resources Ltd from 2007 to September 2016 with the latter years as Executive Director.

From 2008 to 2018 he was Chairman of Minergy Ltd, a BVI registered Company, which was focused on Mineral Exploration in Botswana and Canada.

Minergy acquired the Masama Coal deposit in Botswana and was granted a Mining License in 2018 and commenced production in late 2019 supplying the Southern African and European coal market.

Currently, since 2021, he is a Director of Tonota Resources Pty Ltd and Foxfire Metals Pty Ltd. Tonota is evaluating a graphite deposit in Botswana and is in the process of taking the project to a BFS to produce spherical graphite used in Lithium-ion batteries. Foxfire Metals Pty Ltd is currently evaluating an underexplored region in Brazil for gold, PGEs, base-metals, Lithium and REE.

About Spark Energy Minerals Inc.

Spark Energy Minerals, Inc., is a Canadian company pursuing battery metals and mineral assets with newly acquired interests in Brazil and Canada. The Company has acquired assets in some of the world's most prolific mining jurisdictions in Brazil's growing lithium provinces and in the Newfoundland, Canada region which is gaining recognition as a world hot spot for lithium and rare earth mineral exploration.

