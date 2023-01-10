Maximizing Data to Fill Jobs and Upskill Workers

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / In a recent U.S. Chamber Foundation conversation about talent development, IBM's VP of Global Education and Workforce Development Lydia Logan discusses how the IBM SkillsBuild career readiness program is an important component of IBM's commitment to skill 30 million people worldwide by 2030, especially those traditionally underrepresented in the STEM fields. She explains why IBM's collaborations with colleges and community-based career training organizations are so important for reaching the full spectrum of learners that want to skill, upskill or reskill for tech jobs in all industries. Lydia also addresses the skills-first approach at companies like IBM, where job applicants are increasingly able to successfully apply for STEM job roles using their demonstrated skills, experience, and alternative certifications.

