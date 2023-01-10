Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Kickstart 2023!? Der erste Hot Stock im neuen Jahr: Seltene Gelegenheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
10.01.2023 | 16:26
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Maximizing Data to Fill Jobs and Upskill Workers

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / In a recent U.S. Chamber Foundation conversation about talent development, IBM's VP of Global Education and Workforce Development Lydia Logan discusses how the IBM SkillsBuild career readiness program is an important component of IBM's commitment to skill 30 million people worldwide by 2030, especially those traditionally underrepresented in the STEM fields. She explains why IBM's collaborations with colleges and community-based career training organizations are so important for reaching the full spectrum of learners that want to skill, upskill or reskill for tech jobs in all industries. Lydia also addresses the skills-first approach at companies like IBM, where job applicants are increasingly able to successfully apply for STEM job roles using their demonstrated skills, experience, and alternative certifications.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734672/Maximizing-Data-to-Fill-Jobs-and-Upskill-Workers

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.