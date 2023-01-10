Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Barrick Gold Corporation: Notice of Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick will release its 2022 Q4 and full year results on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a live presentation of the results that day at 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q4 and full year 2022 on January 17, 2023.

  • Release of Q4 preliminary production, sales and cost information
    January 17, 7:00 EST / 12:00 UTC

Q4 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

  • Q4 Results release
    February 15, 6:00 EST / 11:00 UTC

  • Q4 Results live presentation and webinar
    February 15, 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC
    Go to the webinar

  • Conference call linked to webinar
    February 15, 11:00EST / 16:00UTC

    US/Canada (toll-free), 1 800 319 4610
    UK (toll-free), 0808 101 2791
    International (toll), +1 416 915 3239

The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 9705.

The Q4 2022 presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com.

Enquiries:

Claudia Pitre
Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Access
+1 416 307 5105
Email: cpitre@barrick.com

Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com


