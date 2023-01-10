Demand for Global Enterprise Data Management Market Size & Share Will Surpass USD 165.37 Billion Market, at CAGR of 8.7% Growth By 2030 | Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global enterprise data management market size was worth around USD 81.54 Billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 165.37 Billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 8.7% between 2022 and 2030.





Enterprise Data Management Market: Overview

Enterprise data management (EDM) often relates to an organization's capacity and ability to incorporate, integrate, retrieve, govern and secure data from various data streams for both external and m internal applications and processes. Thus, it is paramount for an organization to make effective use of reliable and accurate data to make progressive decisions and create necessary prospects depending on an analytical perspective for eventually driving the growth of an organization. EDM also favors important compliances and regulations undertaken by the firm to maintain transparency.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Enterprise Data Management Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global enterprise data management market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8.7% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the global enterprise data management market size was valued at around USD 81.54 Billion in 2021 and is projected to grow to around USD 165.37 Billion , by 2030.

in 2021 and is projected to grow to around , by 2030. Data management is incessantly emerging as a priority among businesses so as to make sure that the data is in a much safer and secure place and also easily available at the same time when the customers or business users need it. Hence, EDM helps to access superior data for meticulous analysis across numerous sources for enhanced efficiency. Besides, a surge in the adoption of innovative technologies further drives the need for enterprise data management.

Based on component, the software segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021.

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the dominating market share in 2021.

Based on services, the professional services segment held the largest market share in 2021.

Based on end-user industry, the IT & telecom segment is expected to occupy a dominant status during the forecast period.

Based on region, the North American region held the largest market share in 2021.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Enterprise Data Management Market By Component (Software, Services), By Organization Size ( Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), By Services (Professional Services, Managed Services), By End-user Industry (Retail, Healthcare, BFSI, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Government and Defense, Energy, Transportation, and Others) and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 - 2030." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Enterprise Data Management Market: Growth Drivers

Need for risk management and data management solutions to augment the demand for the market.

The risk of data in an enterprise is growing at a rapid pace, and hence it is imperative for organizations to make effective use of appropriate risk management tools so as to curb data breaches as improper data management can cause adverse privacy concerns. Besides, the use of enterprise data management (EDM) can appreciably promote and enhance the overall decision-making and productivity of organizations. In addition, a surge in the need for real-time accessible data is gaining immense traction from various industries such as media & entertainment, finance, IT, energy, and others that ultimately impact the growth of the global enterprise data management market.

Enterprise Data Management Market: Restraints

Decreased knowledge about technology among businesses restricts the growth of the market.

There has been a remarkable surge in the number of SMEs (small and medium enterprises) around the globe but a lack of knowledge about technology and poor implementation of enterprise management tools among them restrict the growth of the market. Besides, they lack the necessary resources to make effective use of advanced technologies will hinder market expansion. Apart from that, since SMEs are largely influenced by legacy software and systems, the adoption of contract management technology is considerably reduced, affecting the growth of the market.

Enterprise Data Management Market: Opportunities

Amalgamation of cloud with data integration along with growth of AI and visual analytics offer remunerative market growth opportunities.

There has been exponential growth in the demand for data integration along with the incorporation of cloud and visual analytics. Besides, artificial intelligence has significantly favored real-time data to be synthesized for problem-solving and decision-making by expediting real-time analysis. In addition, the introduction of AI-powered products further improved the AI capabilities of analytics. Furthermore, data regulation can efficiently be detected by cloud technology at a much lower cost. These factors create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global enterprise data management market.

Enterprise Data Management Market: Challenges

Rising concerns about data security act as a major challenge for the market growth.

The increase in digitization across the globe has given rise to cyber-crimes across the globe, and hence if the platform is weakly encrypted or vulnerable, the chances of it being encroached on by hackers increase. These cases are becoming more and more common making data integration in the healthcare sector difficult. In addition, the presence of open-source solutions and ease of accessibility is likely to act as a crucial challenge for the growth of the market.

Global Enterprise Data Management Market: Segmentation

The global enterprise data management market is segmented based on component, organization size, deployment mode, services, end-user industry, and region.

Based on component, the global market is bifurcated into software and services. The software segment held the largest market share in 2021 at over 77.01% during the forecast period. There has been an increase in the adoption of enterprise data management solutions, especially among small and medium enterprises which are projected to drive the growth of the software segment during the forecast period.

More and more organizations across the globe incessantly started adopting constructive enterprise data management (EDM) solutions so as to attain essential regulatory compliance requisites including rigorous financial reporting and data privacy & protection. This essentially results in revamped organizational productivity by subsequently curbing duplication and redundancy of data. Due to these factors, the software segment has substantially outperformed the services segment, and is further projected to occupy a higher share during the forecast period.

Based on deployment mode, the market is bifurcated into the on-premise segment and cloud segment. The on-premise segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 occupying a revenue share of more than 42% and is expected to show its dominance during the forecast period. Numerous organizations around the world have gradually shifted towards the adoption of automated systems rather than conventional manual systems to conduct a series of business operations.

Thus, the demand for on-premise software has surged exponentially. Besides, growth in the adoption of this software among companies is mainly due to its improved security features. In addition to this, few of the enterprise data management solutions can run without the need for an internet connection, and hence can be essentially customized intrinsically according to the needs of the business. Therefore, this segment is predicted to cite a promising growth rate over the forecast period.

List of Key Players in Enterprise Data Management Market:

Oracle Corporation

Mindtree Ltd.

Talend

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Commvault

Broadcom (Symantec)

Cloudera Inc.

SAP SE.

Informatica Inc.

IBM Corporation

Teradata Corporation

EnterWorks Inc.

GoldenSource Corporation

Ataccama

MapR

MuleSoft LLC

Actian

SAS Institute Inc.

Zaloni Inc.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 81.54 Billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 165.37 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 8.7% 2022-2030 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Payload and By Propulsion System Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Oracle Corporation, Mindtree Ltd., Talend, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Commvault, Broadcom (Symantec), Cloudera Inc., SAP SE., Informatica Inc., IBM Corporation, Teradata Corporation, EnterWorks Inc., GoldenSource Corporation, Ataccama, MapR, MuleSoft, LLC, Actian, SAS Institute Inc., Zaloni Inc., among others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/7088



Recent Developments

In September 2022 , Schlumberger, a dominant technology company, announced the commercial launch of Schlumberger Enterprise Data Solution. The company claims that its new solution is powered by Microsoft Energy Data Services which will help customers initiate much faster data-driven decisions with the help of their adequately integrated cloud-native solutions. This single, open harmonious platform is embedded with constructive data management and artificial intelligence (AI) tools so as to facilitate data-driven decision-making at multiple levels of enterprises. In addition, this enterprise data solution favors encrypted data-driven workflows measurable to customers' organizations. Thus, the adoption of AI and digital solutions would essentially help to enhance performance and overall productivity in the organization.

Schlumberger, a dominant technology company, announced the commercial launch of Schlumberger Enterprise Data Solution. The company claims that its new solution is powered by Microsoft Energy Data Services which will help customers initiate much faster data-driven decisions with the help of their adequately integrated cloud-native solutions. This single, open harmonious platform is embedded with constructive data management and artificial intelligence (AI) tools so as to facilitate data-driven decision-making at multiple levels of enterprises. In addition, this enterprise data solution favors encrypted data-driven workflows measurable to customers' organizations. Thus, the adoption of AI and digital solutions would essentially help to enhance performance and overall productivity in the organization. In June 2022 , Informatica a dominant player in enterprise cloud data management, announced the launch of Informatica Enterprise Data Integrator in partnership with a Data Cloud company called Snowflake. The new Informatica Enterprise Data Integrator will be available on Snowflake marketplace in order to help their customers to make use of enterprise data source integrations for various applications such as Salesforce, Google, SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft that are directly provided with the help of IDMC platform from the prevalent Snowflake accounts.

Regional Dominance:

North American region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The North America region accounted for the highest global enterprise data management market share of over 35.5% in 2021 and is expected to continue this pattern during the forecast period. The exponential rise in demand for enterprise data management in this region is mainly attributed due to the increased adoption of innovative technologies such as cloud, big data analytics, machine learning, internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and analytics across business operations in multiple industries in this region. Besides, eminent technology companies such as Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corporation, and others originated in this region giving them a strong foothold in the market. In addition, these companies constantly rely on adopting next-generation technologies and digital transformation which gives them a significant edge over companies in other regions. Countries like US and Canada from this region invest heavily in the latest technologies to keep up with the trend that ultimately ameliorates their operational efficiency in the business.

The Asia-Pacific enterprise data management industry is also expected to grow quickly at a promising growth rate and also in terms of revenue during the forecast period. There has been an increase in the number of companies both small & medium enterprises and large enterprises in this region that remarkably contribute to the growth in demand for enterprise data management solutions in this region. In addition, the rapid adoption of innovative technologies such as big data analytics and increased funding from the government for start-ups in this region is likely to drive the growth of the market in this region. In fact, various governments in this region are also invigorating technology and software companies to design and create free and open-source software so as to efficiently manage and access large amounts of data remotely further increasing the demand for enterprise data management (EDM) solutions in this region.

Global Enterprise Data Management Market is segmented as follows:

Enterprise Data Management Market: By Components Outlook (2022-2030)

Software

Services

Enterprise Data Management Market: By Deployment Mode Outlook (2022-2030)

Cloud

On-Premise

Enterprise Data Management Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

