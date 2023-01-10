Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Corporation Enters Process and Manufacturing Vertical with the Acquisition of Pimsoft

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, has announced its acquisition of Pimsoft, a data validation and reconciliation leader in the process and manufacturing industries and a solution provider for users of the Aveva (formerly OSIsoft) PI System.

Valsoft is acquiring all outstanding shares of Pimsoft and will leverage the strong market position of its Sigmafine and SigmafineHub solutions, and the expertise of its team members to build a portfolio to deliver best-in-class solutions to their customers in the Process and Manufacturing market.

"We are extremely excited to be entering the process and manufacturing space with the acquisition of Pimsoft," said Kent Howard, Operating Partner at Aspire Software, the operating division of Valsoft. "For over 25 years, Pimsoft has been generating significant savings for companies by transforming their data into digital assets that are then used to continuously improve the performance of their operations. This acquisition is a strong and promising way for Valsoft to enter, and eventually grow, this newest vertical in its portfolio. We are looking forward to working with the great team at Pimsoft to help grow the business, while continuing to provide its customers with the high-end products and services they've come to expect."

Pimsoft's software solutions are highly configurable, and scalable and can be used to address the requirements of multiple applications in the process industries such as production accounting, mass & energy balance, composition, property & cost tracking, yield & loss accounting, inventory management, and/or performance monitoring. The solutions are deployed in a plethora of strategic process industries such as Oil and Gas, Mining and Metallurgy, Chemicals, Power Generation, Fertilizers and Life Sciences.

"Pimsoft is very excited to be part of Valsoft, leading this new vertical," explained Roberto Spoladore, CEO of Pimsoft. "We searched extensively for a partner that would embrace what we have accomplished and empower us to continue product and market expansion to other industries and geographies. With Valsoft's global presence, resources, and best practice guidance, we look forward to the next chapter in our company's growth."

With the support of Valsoft, Pimsoft will have the opportunity to strengthen its position as a market leader, extend its global presence, and expand the market segments it serves.

About Valsoft

Established in 2015, Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies, enabling each business to deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industries or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that molds companies into leaders in their respective industries. Valsoft looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management.

About Pimsoft

Founded in 1995, Pimsoft is a private company headquartered in Milan, Italy with satellite offices in Turin and Houston, Texas. Pimsoft's Sigmafine solution is an enterprise-wide software platform that improves and sustains data quality for process and manufacturing industries. The company employs more than 70 professionals, engineers and IT specialists.

Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo, General Counsel, Shinjay (Ssin) Choi, Senior Legal Counsel and Elisa Marcon, Corporate Paralegal. Externally, Valsoft was represented by Salvo Arena, Elisa Gianni and Michele Amisano of Chiomenti.

The shareholders of Pimsoft S.P.A. were represented by Adriano Pala, Elena Sacco, and Tommaso Amodeo of Grimaldi Alliance.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.Pimsoftinc.com/

https://www.valsoftcorp.com/

Media contact information:

Joey Strizzi

Director of Communications, Marketing and Public Relations

Valsoft Corporation

j.strizzi@valsoftcorp.com

Mobile: 514-258-0256

SOURCE: Valsoft Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/734688/Valsoft-Corporation-Enters-Process-and-Manufacturing-Vertical-with-the-Acquisition-of-Pimsoft