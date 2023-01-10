International WELL Building Institute: New Organizations Join IWBI Membership Program, Set the Pace for 2023

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is pleased to announce new organizations that have joined its membership program, a global initiative that offers commercial benefits, as well as brand visibility and networking opportunities. These additions signify a continued prioritization of health and well-being of people across buildings, organizations and communities. The most recent additions to the network include real estate investment trusts, as well as organizations from building design and construction sectors, energy and utility, healthcare, manufacturing and farming.

"The IWBI membership community is a global coalition that shares a commitment to people-first places," said Rachel Hodgdon, President and CEO of IWBI. "In 2023, we are excited for what's to come, as WELL's many benefits are expanded across their organizations."

In 2023, organizations have the opportunity to join IWBI's membership community through its new Works with WELL licensing program, which recognizes products and solutions that contribute to the achievement of specific features in the WELL Standard as indicated by a licensed Works with WELL trademark. Works with WELL enrollment includes IWBI membership.

New members closing out 2022 include:

Babylon Micro-Farms, Inc.

BARDAS Investment Group

Clear Inc

Empire State Realty Trust

eyrise B.V.

General Water Technology

Kerry Properties (China) Project Management Co., Ltd. - Shanghai Branch

Lincoln Harris, LLC

MSD

ProCoat

Royal Service Air-conditioning Corporation

Schideron (Guangzhou) Electric Technology Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Seetrum Technology Co., Ltd.

SIGNA

These members join IWBI's existing membership community, which can be found here.

The IWBI membership community accompanies the uptake of the WELL Building Standard (WELL) offerings including WELL Certification, WELL ratings and WELL at scale programs, which stand at over 4.5 billion square feet of projects applying WELL strategies across 125 countries. Much of WELL's adoption is driven by a global network of WELL Accredited Professionals (WELL APs) and exam registrants, a community now totaling over 23,000 people.

There are two tiers of membership and a third designation for companies enrolled in the WELL programs at scale. This allows companies to select the best fit for their organizational goals. Member benefits include discounts on the WELL Certification process and WELL AP credentialing program, specialized opportunities to publicize accomplishments and more touchpoints with IWBI leadership and across the broader community through members-only year-round events and enhanced digital engagement. The program creates opportunities for WELL advocates and champions to stay connected, share best practices, explore new shared initiatives and receive greater recognition for these efforts.

About the International WELL Building Institute

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the world's leading organization focused on deploying people-first places to advance a global culture of health. IWBI mobilizes its community through the administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL) and WELL ratings, management of the WELL AP credential, the pursuit of applicable research, the development of educational resources, and advocacy for policies that promote health and well-being everywhere. More information on WELL can be found here.

International WELL Building Institute pbc is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delos Living LLC.

