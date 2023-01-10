Burlington, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2023) - Whipt, a dairy-free substitute for whipped cream that comes in three varieties, has been introduced by Alamance Foods. The varieties of Whipt include oat, almond, and coconut. In fact, the oat version of Whipt is the first product of its kind and tastes like vanilla.

Whipt will make it possible for vegans to enjoy all the advantages of whipped cream without being concerned about how it will affect their health, taste, or the environment.

The worldwide market for whipped cream, which was estimated to be worth USD 819.09 million in 2021, is predicted to grow by USD 1268.53 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.62% from 2022 to 2029, according to research from Data Bridge Market Research. This need will be further fuelled by the food and beverage industry's rapid expansion.

Demand for goods like Whipt is anticipated to increase as people's health consciousness increases in the post-pandemic world. Light whipping cream with reduced fat content will be in higher demand. More social media posts on the use of whipped cream as a decorative ingredient in food-related films and posts will contribute significantly to increasing product demand.

"When vegans consciously adopt a vegan lifestyle, they lose access to a lot of products that they enjoyed before. Despite switching to a vegan lifestyle, Whipt provides an alternative that closely resembles the taste of whipped cream. In addition to having the same delicious taste and soft texture as whipped cream, Whipt offers the three advantages that it is dairy-free, gluten free and guilt-free. The flavor is such that there is no aftertaste, and it goes with almost all foods," said Mohan Valluri, Vice-President of Sales and Product Development at Alamance Foods.

At a time when greenhouse emissions and climate change caused by the dairy industry are very much in focus, many people are switching to plant based alternatives. The almonds, oats, and coconut that are used for Whipt consume a lot less water and have a lower impact in terms of greenhouse emissions than the dairy industry. It comes in a steel can that is more recyclable and has a shelf life of 180 days. This means that it is likely to be used over a longer period of time, which again contributes positively in terms of sustainability. With Whipt, consumers now have a viable alternative to dairy based whipped cream that both adults and children will enjoy.

In terms of taste, Whipt is available in three protein bases: almond, coconut, and oat. Oat-based Whipt further enhances both hot beverages and cold snacks with a subtle, smooth taste. Coconut cream is used as a substitute for milk in coconut Whipt while almonds lend a sweet and nutty taste to the almond version of Whipt.

About Alamance Foods

With a history spanning more than 100 years in the manufacturing of cream, butter, and other dairy products, as well as non-dairy and consumer-based goods, Alamance Foods is an innovative food technology firm. The business focuses on producing reliable food goods of excellent quality.

Media Contact

Name: Hunter Templeman

Email: hunter.templeman@alamancefoods.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150883