Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn Announces Integration with Apple Podcasts Subscriptions

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading 'Podcasting As A Service' platform, announced that it is among the first podcast platforms to integrate with Apple Podcasts Subscriptions. The integration empowers Libsyn creators to launch and grow podcast subscriptions by streamlining the publishing process to Apple Podcasts.

Apple Podcasts Subscriptions is designed for creators who want to offer their audiences premium experiences through monthly or annual paid subscriptions. Subscriptions can offer listeners early access to new content, access to exclusive or archival content, ad-free listening, and more premium benefits. All Libsyn customers can now publish Apple Podcasts Subscriptions from Libsyn without any additional fees.

"We've built our business on supporting creators and making it easier for them to share their work across more platforms and we're thrilled to be collaborating with Apple, the pioneering platform of the podcast industry, with the availability of Apple Podcasts Subscriptions," said Libsyn President and Chief Product Officer, John W. Gibbons. "We look forward to building on our partnership with Apple to simplify podcast distribution for Libsyn's 75,000+ podcasters and make it seamless for them to grow their shows and subscriptions on Apple Podcasts."

For more information on Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, visit Apple Podcasts for Creator at https://podcasters.apple.com/4770-news-delegated-delivery-2023. Additional resources to help creators get started and take advantage of the features available and distribution opportunities with Apple Podcasts can be found on Libsyn's blog.

Founded in 2004, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading 'Podcasting As A Service' platform that empowers creators to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio content. In 2021, the Company hosted over 75,000 shows with 5.8 million podcast episodes and delivered over 6 billion downloads to listeners globally. Libsyn's AdvertiseCast marketplace combines an industry-leading ad buying and management platform with full-service capabilities that make it easy for podcast advertisers to initiate and manage highly targeted and measurable campaigns on over 3,000 shows. Based in Munich, Germany, Libsyn's Julep Media platform is the leading podcasting hosting platform and advertising marketplace in Europe. Libsyn also powers podcast membership platform, Glow, and web hosting platform, Pair Networks. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more company information.

