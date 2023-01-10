Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage Catheter Market Value to Reach US$ 550.4 Million by 2032, Reveals Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Rise in cases of various types of neurological illnesses is likely to fuel business growth in the cerebrospinal fluid drainage catheter market

The traumatic brain injury application segment is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2022-2032

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cerebrospinal fluid drainage catheter market is estimated to show growth at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, as per the market forecast presented in the research report by TMR.







According to the TMR study, cerebrospinal fluid drainage catheter market players are projected to gain significant growth prospects in North America during the forecast period. This growth can be ascribed to the rise in cases of neurovascular disorders, specifically spinal cord dysfunction and traumatic brain injuries in the region. Moreover, the presence of numerous leading players, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and rise in awareness about diseases and available treatment solutions are estimated to drive market expansion in North America during the forecast period.

Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage Catheter Market: Key Findings

Cases of cranial and spinal injuries are rising across the globe. Sports injuries, gunshot wounds, falls, car accidents, and violence are key factors resulting in cranial injuries and head trauma. The number of people hospitalized and permanently disabled due to such injuries every year are on the rise. Prevalence of injuries caused by falls, violence, and car accidents is rising worldwide. These factors are foreseen to drive market demand during the forecast period.

Prevalence of different neurological disorders such as intracranial tumors, ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes, brain infections, hydrocephalus, meningitis, and aneurysms has increased in the past few years. This factor is anticipated to boost business opportunities in the global cerebrospinal fluid drainage catheter industry in the near future.

Cerebrospinal fluid drainage catheters are utilized in the treatment of traumatic spinal injury, traumatic brain injury, subarachnoid hemorrhage, and intracerebral hemorrhage. Risks of traumatic spinal and brain injuries have increased across the globe with rise in inclination of people toward participating in various leisure and sports activities. The Canadian Institute of Health states that around 17,655 individuals were admitted to hospitals owing to sports-associated injuries from 2016 to 2017. These statistics suggest that a rise in number of people participating in sports activities is expected to boost growth opportunities in the global industry in the next few years.

Incidences of traumatic brain injuries have increased in the past few years. Moreover, there has been a rise in the number of people globally getting hospitalized and immobile due to such incidences. As per the Brain and Spine Institute, about 170,000 individuals in France experience minor to acute levels of traumatic brain injuries every year. Over 10,000 individuals have become permanently disabled due to brain injuries. These factors suggest that the global cerebrospinal fluid drainage catheter industry is likely to gain significant growth prospects in the near future.

Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage Catheter Market: Growth Drivers

Increase in prevalence of spinal and cranial injuries is likely to drive the global industry growth

Expansion of the sports industry is likely to lead to an increase in cases of sports-related injuries, which in turn is expected to boost sales of cerebrospinal fluid drainage catheters in the next few years

Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage Catheter Market: Competition Landscape

Companies are focusing on the incorporation of advanced technologies in their products. Such efforts are likely to help decrease the overall costs of treatments.

Market players are using strategies such as alliances, new product launches, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions in order to maintain their prominent positions

Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage Catheter Market: Key Players

Key players profiled in the report are:

Johnsons & Johnsons Medical

Natus Medical, Inc.

Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG

Desu Medica

Medtronic

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Sophysa SA

Moller Medical GmbH

Cerebrospinal Fluid Drainage Catheter Market Segmentation

By Type

Lumbar Drainage Catheter

Ventricular Drainage Catheter

By Application

Traumatic Brain Injury

Traumatic Spinal Injury

Subarachnoid Haemorrhage

Intracerebral Haemorrhage

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

Middle East & Africa

