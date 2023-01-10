Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2023) - Because I Love It (BILI), is establishing itself as the go-to network for social commerce, by streamlining and enabling social commerce transactions between brands and influencers. With BILI, brands have the chance to find and connect with the influencers who give them access to engaged target audiences. Influencers can take advantage of BILI's eco-system to build new revenue streams with direct access to brand partners ready to share profits through reasonable commissions and bonuses on products sold.

With 72% of individuals utilizing social media platforms to study businesses and 97% of Gen Z customers using social media as their top source of purchasing inspiration, it is projected that social commerce will only continue to grow. A significant opportunity exists with the hundreds, even millions, of Nano, Micro, and Macro influencers (5,000-500,000+ fans) who have the attention and trust of their audiences. The problem is that successfully connecting influencers and brands requires a lot of work. BILI simplifies the process by directing all participants to a single platform.

Influencer marketing is a global phenomenon due to a rapidly expanding social commerce sector. In 2023, social commerce will top $1.25 Billion Globally and the influencer market size is expected to reach $17.4 billion in connection with influencers working with brands to promote products and services. As a result of the recent industry development, influencers and brands have a never-before-seen opportunity to grow their businesses.

"Celebrity influencers with more than 1 million followers have received a lot of attention from the media. However, they only account for 1% of the entire influencer market. We know that the remaining 99%, who reach a huge audience, have better engagement with their followers and an excellent opportunity to monetize their efforts and establish their social media presence as a business. For brands, this offers a very cost effective way to reach new customers, expand to new markets and drive sales," Adrian Capobianco, the co-founder and CEO of BILI, states.

BILI is a North American social commerce platform designed specifically to connect influencers and brands, and transform the influencer marketing experience. BILI is a platform to help influencers connect and manage new revenue streams from brands looking to connect with key target audiences. BILI, a Plus and Co company (www.plusand.co), raised a round from angel investors. The company is headquartered in Toronto. To learn more, visit BILI at www.BecauseILoveIt.com.

