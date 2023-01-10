Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Kickstart 2023!? Der erste Hot Stock im neuen Jahr: Seltene Gelegenheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C291 ISIN: NL0015000IY2 Ticker-Symbol: 0VD 
Tradegate
10.01.23
18:50 Uhr
23,525 Euro
+0,035
+0,15 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,54523,80021:54
23,57523,77021:54
PR Newswire
10.01.2023 | 21:06
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SHERRY LANSING NAMED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.

HILVERSUM, Netherlands, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group N.V. (EURONEXT: UMG) announced today that its Board of Directors has designated Sherry Lansing as Chairman of the Board with effect from January 10, 2023. Ms. Lansing will succeed Judy Craymer CBE, who has decided to retire from the Board with effect from the same date, to focus on her activities as a film and theatre producer. The Board is very grateful for Ms. Craymer's contributions to the Company.


About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation, and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms, and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit www.universalmusic.com.

Contacts:

Investors
Erika Begun - investorrelations@umusic.com

Media
James Murtagh-Hopkins - communicationsnl@umusic.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/512308/UMG.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sherry-lansing-named-chairman-of-the-board-of-universal-music-group-nv-301718272.html

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.