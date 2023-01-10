Cease Trading Order

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2023) - Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSXV: WEE) (OTCQB: WFTSF) (Wavefront or the Company), a service provider offering advanced fluid-flow technologies that optimize oil and gas recovery, improve carbon sequestration injection rates, and expedites groundwater remediation. The Company announces that effective January 5, 2023, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") suspended trading in the Company's securities as a result of a Cease Trade Order ("CTO") issued by the Alberta Securities Commission. A copy of the Exchange bulletin can be obtained from tmx.com. Resumption to trading can occur only when the CTO is revoked and the Exchange has concluded its reinstatement review to ensure Wavefront has suitably complied with all Exchange conditions.

"Wavefront continues to work with representatives of a number of clients for the collection of all outstanding amounts owing to Wavefront, which, if all collected, would put the Company in a positive working capital position," said President and CEO Brett Davidson. "A positive working capital position will permit Wavefront to seek to commence its audit (subject to auditor availability) and complete as soon as practical the annual audited financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis, and certification of the annual filings for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2022," added Davidson.

The Company also announces that Mr. Stewart Lockwood has resigned from Wavefront's Board of Directors. As he has done since its inception, Mr. Lockwood will continue advising the Company on securities matters as a paid legal advisor.

"On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank Stewart for his guidance, dedication, and continued support. We look forward to continuing our long and trusted relationship," said Davidson.

The Board will continue to provide further disclosures as appropriate or required.

