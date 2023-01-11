JioGames Partners with Gamestream to Launch India's Home-Grown Cloud Gaming Platform - JioGamesCloud

Gamestream's partnership with top gaming service cements the company as a major player in the growth of India's booming gaming market

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / Gamestream, world leader in white label cloud gaming solutions partners with JioGames, India's leading gaming service, to announce a 10-year strategic partnership. This collaboration will provide 1.4 billion Indians with unlimited access to cloud gaming anywhere, anytime.

JioGamesCloud, India's own cloud gaming platform, will enable console-like gaming easily accessible across devices. Harnessing the power of Jio's massive digital network, JioGamesCloud is set to revolutionize the benchmark for gaming. It can be experienced best with Jio True 5G's break-neck speeds. The robust 5G infrastructure that Jio has built across the country, sets a clear direction for the growth of cloud gaming ecosystem in India. To add to Jio's True 5G connectivity, JioGamesCloud's intuitive interface and multi-device presence will delight every gaming fan in India.

India is poised to become a major player in the global video game market and this partnership will see JioGames emerge as a leading cloud gaming player in India. Combining Gamestream's technological and cloud gaming expertise with Reliance Jio's massive digital reach and unparalleled customer experience, this partnership will lead the way gaming is defining the cloud-gaming ecosystem at a global scale. Gamestream will enrich JioGamesCloud's comprehensive library with over 100 cult licences for families and casual gamers alike, with additional games added each month.

Mr. Ivan Lebeau, Co-founder and President at Gamestream, this partnership is a major milestone for the company. "We are known for our cutting-edge cloud gaming services in Europe, Asia and the Middle East and have been empowering leading companies to introduce cloud gaming for years - the technology is our heartland, and we know the incredible impact it can have. This 10-year collaboration with JioGames combines our end-to-end technological solution and our content licensing expertise to democratise video games around the world. With JioGames, we are shaping the future of gaming."

JioGamesCloud is currently live in its public beta. At the moment, JioGamesCloud is available free of cost for a limited period of time across Jio Set Top Box, Android Smartphones and select web browsers.

"India is quickly becoming the new hub for the video gaming industry, with the potential to surpass one billion gamers with the rapid rollout of the high-speed low-latency Jio True 5G network across India. Gaming could potentially be one of the digital services that contribute significantly to the economic growth drivers. This partnership between Gamestream & Jio will provide high-quality cloud gaming experience to every Indian" said Mr. Kiran Thomas, CEO, Jio Platforms Limited

JioGames, being a part of Jio Platforms Limited, is on this ambitious journey to bring the world of gaming to all Indians. It's a one-stop hub that brings multiple stakeholders from the world of gaming together - the gamers, game publishers, spectators, and gaming communities. JioGames is present across multiple devices like smartphones, feature phones, home gaming via set-top box and it offers cloud gaming, livestreaming, esports opportunities and solutions and enables gaming powered by cloud technology. To start playing, download JioGames on android play store https://jiogames.page.link/pqcZ

JioGamesCloud is Jio's own home-grown cloud gaming technology that will be an absolute game-changer for the gaming industry. Intensive graphic-heavy games earlier required expensive hardware requirements in the form of consoles and accessories but now they can be played directly on the JioGames app without any hardware strings attached, powered by the cloud technology on Android smartphones, Jio Set-Top box and popular web browsers.

About Gamestream

Gamestream is the world leader in white label cloud gaming solutions. The French company has the technology to offer an unparalleled gaming experience to anyone, anywhere, anytime on any device. Its high-performance technology, combined with a catalogue of video games designed for a family environment, makes it the partner of choice for game publishers, telecom operators and hospitality companies. Gamestream is deployed as a white label basis in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, including by Jio (India), Etisalat (UAE), Telkom Indonesia, Sunrise (Switzerland), Chunghwa Telecom (Taiwan), Bouygues Telecom (France), Telekom Slovenije (Slovenia) and the Accor hotel group. In December 2020, Gamestream unveiled Pleio, its consumer Cloud Gaming brand, available as a world premiere from Bouygues Telecom. In January 2022, Ubisoft signed a technology partnership with Gamestream. For more information, please visit www.gamestream.biz.

About Jio Platforms Limited

Jio Platforms Limited ("Jio"), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, has built a world-class all-IP data strong future proof network with latest 4G LTE technology (through its wholly owned subsidiary, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited). The network is 5G ready with no legacy infrastructure and indigenous 5G stack. It is the only network conceived as a Mobile Video Network from the ground up. It is future ready and can be easily upgraded to support even more data, as technologies advance on to 6G and beyond. Jio has brought transformational changes in the Indian digital services space to enable the vision of Digital India for 1.4 billion Indians and propel India into global leadership in the digital economy. It has created an eco-system comprising network, devices, applications and content, service experience and affordable tariffs for everyone to live the Jio Digital Life.

