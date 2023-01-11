Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.01.2023
Kickstart 2023!? Der erste Hot Stock im neuen Jahr: Seltene Gelegenheit?
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.01.2023 | 02:22
Northland Power Inc.: Northland Power to Host 2023 Investor Day

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. ("Northland") (TSX: NPI) announces that it will host its 2023 Investor Day on Friday February 3, 2023, starting at 10:00 AM ET. Members of Northland's executive leadership team will provide updates on the company's achievements, long-term strategy, and growth outlook as well as updates on Northland's environmental, social, governance (ESG) initiatives, and its corporate and financial targets for 2023.

The presentation will be broadcast live via webcast, with video and will be accessible by web browser. The presentation will be available on Northland's website following the event.

Webcast attendees can pre-register to receive the web access information.

Event details:
2023 Investor Day - Northland Power Inc
February 3, 2023
Start: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (Toronto / New York)

Please pre-register for the event by visiting the registration link (https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=041F68C3-32DC-4288-8458-E9259D66849D)

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition by producing electricity from clean renewable resources. Founded in 1987, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets and is a global leader in offshore wind. In addition, Northland owns and manages a diversified generation mix including onshore renewables, efficient natural gas energy, as well as supplying energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in eight countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 3.0 GW (net 2.6 GW) of operating capacity. The Company also has a significant inventory of projects in construction and in various stages of development encompassing over 14 GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's common shares, Series 1 and Series 2 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A and NPI.PR.B respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Wassem Khalil, Senior Director, Investor Relations
647-288-1019
investorrelations@northlandpower.com
northlandpower.com


