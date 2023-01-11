Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Reinach, 11 January 2023 - Evolva (SIX: EVE) a pioneer in the field of natural molecules and industrial biotech, today pre-released unaudited key figures for the full year 2022. Total revenues grew by 57% to CHF 15.5 million, thereby achieving the targeted growth rate of 50%. Product-related revenues grew at an even higher rate of 62%. The gross contribution margin increased to around 21% in the second half of 2022, after 10.9% in the first half. For the full year 2022, gross contribution margin stood at around 16%, well in the targeted double-digit range.
Evolva continues to experience good business momentum. As communicated with the mid-term plan in August 2022, Evolva expects revenues of over CHF 20 million in 2023. The gross contribution margin is expected to be above 20% for the full year 2023.
Christian Wichert, CEO of Evolva, comments: "In February 2022, the new Evolva leadership team defined clear goals for boosting our commercial performance, better cost control, and fostering a culture of teamwork, transparency, honesty and respect. Kudos go to all people across the Evolva organization for taking up the challenge and having executed our plans for the year 2022 successfully. I am very happy with the achieved strong revenue growth so far and particularly with the progress on margins. Considering the high interest and demand for our sustainable nature-based ingredients, I am confident that Evolva will further accelerate its journey to fully capitalize on its opportunities by addressing the global megatrends of health, wellness and sustainability."
Evolva will release its full year-results 2022 on 9 March 2023.
Important dates
09 March 2023 Full-year 2022 results
18 April 2023 Annual General Meeting
About Evolva
Evolva is a Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature. We have leading businesses in Flavors and Fragrances, Health Ingredients and Health Protection. Evolva's employees, half of which are women, are dedicated to make the best products that can contribute to health, wellbeing and sensory enjoyment. Find out more at evolva.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.
For Evolva multimedia content, please visit: evolva.com/multimedia-library.
