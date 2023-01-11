Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Evolva delivers strong results with 57% revenue growth and increasing margins



11-Jan-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Total revenues grew by 57% in 2022 to CHF 15.5 million

Gross contribution margin increased to around 21% in H2 2022 - after 10.9% in H1

For the full year 2022, gross contribution margin amounted to around 16%

For 2023, Evolva expects revenues of over CHF 20 million and a gross contribution margin of above 20% Reinach, 11 January 2023 - Evolva (SIX: EVE) a pioneer in the field of natural molecules and industrial biotech, today pre-released unaudited key figures for the full year 2022. Total revenues grew by 57% to CHF 15.5 million, thereby achieving the targeted growth rate of 50%. Product-related revenues grew at an even higher rate of 62%. The gross contribution margin increased to around 21% in the second half of 2022, after 10.9% in the first half. For the full year 2022, gross contribution margin stood at around 16%, well in the targeted double-digit range. Evolva continues to experience good business momentum. As communicated with the mid-term plan in August 2022, Evolva expects revenues of over CHF 20 million in 2023. The gross contribution margin is expected to be above 20% for the full year 2023. Christian Wichert, CEO of Evolva, comments: "In February 2022, the new Evolva leadership team defined clear goals for boosting our commercial performance, better cost control, and fostering a culture of teamwork, transparency, honesty and respect. Kudos go to all people across the Evolva organization for taking up the challenge and having executed our plans for the year 2022 successfully. I am very happy with the achieved strong revenue growth so far and particularly with the progress on margins. Considering the high interest and demand for our sustainable nature-based ingredients, I am confident that Evolva will further accelerate its journey to fully capitalize on its opportunities by addressing the global megatrends of health, wellness and sustainability." Evolva will release its full year-results 2022 on 9 March 2023. Important dates 09 March 2023 Full-year 2022 results 18 April 2023 Annual General Meeting Contact Doris Rudischhauser Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications +41 79 410 81 88 dorisr@evolva.com About Evolva Evolva is a Swiss biotech company focused on the research, development and commercialization of ingredients based on nature. We have leading businesses in Flavors and Fragrances, Health Ingredients and Health Protection. Evolva's employees, half of which are women, are dedicated to make the best products that can contribute to health, wellbeing and sensory enjoyment. Find out more at evolva.com and connect with us on LinkedIn. For Evolva multimedia content, please visit: evolva.com/multimedia-library. Disclaimer

This announcement is not an offer of securities into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered, pledged, sold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States. Further, the securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the applicable securities laws of Canada, Australia or Japan or under the applicable securities laws of any other jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of such laws.

This press release contains specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like believe, assume, expect or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

End of Inside Information