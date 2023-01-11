The start of the new year could not be better for shareholders of the Heidelberg-based portfolio company Altech Advanced Materials. Gains of over 50% are on the price list for the first few days. The share price rally is not surprising, however, as the Company is in tune with the spirit of the times with two innovations in the field of battery technology that could herald a new era in the electromobility sector. The next step towards commercialization is now to be taken with the construction and commissioning of a pilot plant.

