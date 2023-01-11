EQS-Ad-hoc: Amundi Physical Metals plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the second Supplemental Base Prospectus AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC



11-Jan-2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Amundi Physical Metals plc

(« Issuer »)

Release of the second Supplemental Base Prospectus (the "second Supplemental")

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC")

Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law

Dublin, January 11, 2023

The Issuer announces today that it has made available to the public the second Supplemental to the Base Prospectus of the ETC that has been approved by the Central Bank of Ireland on 17 May 2022.

The second Supplemental has been approved on January 5, 2023.

The Base Prospectus, its first and second Supplemental are available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com ) .

Copies of the Base Prospectus, its first and second Supplemental are available upon request at the Issuer's registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland.

