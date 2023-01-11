The volume of polysilicon per watt has fallen by 87% since 2004, while the inflation-adjusted price for polysilicon has dropped by 76%, according to Fraunhofer ISE.From pv magazine USA Silicon is the semiconductor material at the heart of most solar cells. Thanks to advancements in technology, solar is now powering the world with a lot less silicon. Research by Fraunhofer ISE shows that in 2004, 16 grams of silicon were needed to produce a single watt of solar cells. By 2021, that number had shrunk to just over 2 grams. That year, when the world's largest solar farm - at just over 5 MW - was ...

