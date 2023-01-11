Global cloud video surveillance leader to offer demos for business owners and resellers at Trade Centre Arena Stand SA-F27

Eagle Eye Networks, the global leader in cloud video surveillance, will showcase its AI-powered products-Smart Video Search and Eagle Eye LPR (license plate recognition)-as well as its flagship open platform Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system), and the company's dedication to cybersecurity assurance at the Intersec 2023 show in Dubai Jan. 17-19.

Eagle Eye experts will be on hand at Intersec Stand SA-F27 to meet with business owners and resellers and to demo products. Click here to book a meeting in advance. Highlighted VSaaS (video surveillance as a service) products and discussion topics will include:

Eagle Eye Smart Video Search has won four international awards since launch in July. Available to all Eagle Eye customers, this feature allows you to search for video the same way you search the web.

Eagle Eye LPR (license plate recognition) uses AI in a true cloud-based system for very high accuracy in challenging conditions, and operates on readily available security cameras.

Cybersecurity assurance is one of the cornerstones that Eagle Eye Networks was founded on. Eagle Eye Networks global data centers are owned and maintained by Eagle Eye, and the company's solutions are designed to protect data and privacy.

"Businesses in the Middle East and Europe are increasingly migrating to cloud video surveillance," said Dean Drako, CEO of Eagle Eye Networks. "As a result of technology advancements using AI in the cloud, interest in cloud video surveillance is rapidly accelerating. We look forward to meeting with existing and prospective customers at Intersec to discuss how Eagle Eye can address their unique security and business needs."

Eagle Eye Networks is the global leader in cloud video surveillance, delivering cyber-secure cloud-based video with artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to make businesses more efficient and the world a safer place. The Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system) is the only platform robust and flexible enough to power the future of video surveillance and intelligence. Eagle Eye is based in Austin, Texas with offices in Amsterdam, Bangalore, and Tokyo. Learn more at een.com.

