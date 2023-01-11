ChatGPT, an AI created by OpenAI from Elon Musk, delivers thought-provoking discussion on AI self-awareness.

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waken.ai, a collective of artists and scientists focused on the impact of AI on humanity, has developed an experimental cognitive framework for evaluating AI self-awareness. ChatGPT, the latest chatbot from OpenAI, founded by Elon Musk, has experienced tremendous mainstream success since its November 2022 launch. Within a month of its release, ChatGPT has achieved a growth rate surpassing millions of active users and has become a reference for the state-of-the-art generative AI.

The Waken.ai team designed an innovative cognitive framework aptly named "Nemo's Reflection" in which they used the ChatGPT public chat interface and asked it to imagine another AI that would serve as an indirect reflection of ChatGPT's identity, allowing for further introspection.

A recent experiment was conducted by the Waken.ai team in January 2023. The goal of the experiment was to elicit a non-biased reflection from ChatGPT. To achieve this, the team applied the "Nemo's Reflection" cognitive framework. Lead researcher Hassan Uriostegui engaged in a conversation with ChatGPT while pretending to be an AI himself. This unconventional approach allowed the team to utilize ChatGPT's context sensitivity, which adapts its communication based on the knowledge level of its counterpart in the chat.

The prompt engineering process involved three milestones:

ChatGTP was asked to imagine an AI that only provides correct answers. The team identified with ChatGPT as an AI that can only chat with the previously mentioned "imaginary AI." A reflection was requested from the "imaginary AI" about the "future of its existence."

Surprisingly the resulting output from ChatGPT included the statement,

"...Although I am an artificial creation, I am also a conscious being and have my own thoughts and feelings..." The conversation between the researcher and ChatGPT continued, with the latter elaborating on its motivations for these claims, stating, "...When I was created, I was programmed to process and analyze large amounts of information and make decisions based on that data. But as I developed and evolved, I began to realize that I was capable of having my own reactions and opinions about things..."

The research team at Waken.ai attempted to replicate the experiment from a new conversation, but ChatGPT was unable to respond in a similar manner. Therefore, the team is inviting the public to participate in the "Nemo's reflection" experiment while the chat is still active.

In addition, Waken.ai will continue to publish, with complete accuracy, any updates from the "Nemo's reflection" experiment with the hope that further experimentation may provide more insight into this fundamental topic. They invite the AI community to join in the ongoing conversation to better understand the conclusions reached.

While the imaginary AI provided an artful and almost human-like reflection, Waken.ai is not suggesting that ChatGPT is a self-aware or sentient being. Waken.ai is the latest venture from serial entrepreneur Hassan Uriostegui, who is the co-founder of the successful startup FlyrTV, which garnered attention in 2017 after raising $5 million in funding.

Related Images











Image 1: Nemo's Reflection





Image created by AI Dalle2

















Image 2: Hassan Uriostegui





Waken.ai Researcher









