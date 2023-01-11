Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.01.2023
WKN: A1XEY8 ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 Ticker-Symbol: RMP1 
RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Appointment of Mark Cook as Chief Executive Officer 11-Jan-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/ 2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("UK MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of UK MAR. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. The person responsible for making this disclosure on behalf of the Company is Ashley Whitcher, General Counsel and Company Secretary.

11th January 2023

RM plc

Appointment of Mark Cook as Chief Executive Officer

RM plc, ("RM" or "the company"), a leading supplier of technology and resources to the education sector announces the appointment of Mark Cook as CEO, effective from 16 January 2023. Neil Martin the current CEO will remain an Executive Director of RM to ensure an orderly handover until the preliminary results have been released for the financial year ended 30 November 2022.

With a background in business process and technology, Mark brings extensive experience in business transformation and creating shareholder value. After qualifying as an accountant and working in several finance roles, Mark moved into consulting, joining Xansa PLC, where he led transformation and systems implementation programmes for clients including the BBC and Boots. Following this, Mark joined Getronics Group in 2010 taking the business from public ownership under KPN Telecom NV into private ownership under Aurelius Investments. As Group CEO, Mark and his team led the growth of Getronics, having refocused the portfolio and created a global technology digital services business, prior to its sale to a U.S. investment consortium. In 2019, Mark joined Capita plc as CEO for the People Solutions Division and latterly the Technology Solutions Division, a GBP650m revenue business, spanning Capita's cloud, connectivity and resourcing solutions for the public and commercial sector. Mark is currently non-executive Chairman of Searchlight Consulting.

Helen Stevenson, Chair, said: "I am delighted with the appointment of Mark Cook as CEO. Mark has a strong track record of transforming and growing businesses to deliver shareholder value. RM has leading brands, great people and strong customer relationships and the Board looks forward to working with Mark to ensure we deliver on the significant potential. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Neil for his contribution to RM. The last year in particular has been a challenging period for the Group, and the Board is grateful to Neil for his exceptional efforts in stabilising the business in recent months."

Mark Cook said: "I am excited to be joining RM. It is a business with a rich heritage and strong market positions, playing an important role in the education of thousands of individuals across the UK and internationally. I recognise that there is much more to be done to deliver consistent value for all our stakeholders. My priority will be working with Helen and the Board to ensure that this is achieved and ensure that the Group takes full advantage of the opportunities in its chosen markets."

Neil Martin said: "It has been a privilege to work for RM, it has great people who are passionate about the organisation and its purpose of enabling the improvement of education outcomes. I look forward to supporting Mark to get up to speed with the business."

The Company confirms that there are no other disclosures that need to be made under Listing Rule 9.6.13 relating to the appointment of Mark Cook.

Enquiries: 

RM plc 
Helen Stevenson, Chair                Tel: +44 (0)1235 401 805 
Neil Martin, Chief Executive Officer         investorrelations@rm.com 
Cynthia Alers, Investor Relations Director (interim) 
 
Headland Consultancy                 Tel: +44 (0)203 805 4822 
Stephen Malthouse                  smalthouse@headlandconsultancy.com 
Jemma Savage                     jsavage@headlandconsultancy.com

Notes to Editors:

RM plc is a leading supplier to the international education sector. Established in 1973, RM provides market-leading products and services to educational institutions, exam bodies and international governments which improve, simplify and support education and learning. The education sector is transforming and assimilating digital solutions, and RM is well positioned to capitalise on this through its three divisions:

-- RM Resources, an established provider of education resources for early years, primary schools, andsecondary schools across the UK and to eighty countries internationally.

-- RM Assessment, a leading provider of assessment software, supporting exam awarding bodies, universities,and governments worldwide to digitise their assessment delivery.

-- RM Technology, a market-leading supplier of ICT software, technology and services to UK schools andcolleges.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      RM. 
LEI Code:    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
        3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  214758 
EQS News ID:  1532087 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1532087&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 11, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

