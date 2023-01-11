Chemical manufacturer Avient has announced the launch of new, cross-linkable polymers for use in photovoltaic cables.US-based Avient has released a new polymer material for PV cables. The new solution is a cross-linkable formulation, meaning that its structure has been fixed, resulting in improved chemical resistance, mechanical performance, and service temperature of the cables. The Eeccoh XL 8148 solutions are Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) compliant and rated for permanent outdoor use with good UV and weather resistance, Avient said in a statement. ...

