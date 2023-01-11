Kantata praised for purpose-built vertical SaaS solution that creates a clear single source of truth

Kantata, the leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, today announced it ranks first on G2's Winter 2023 Europe Grid® for Professional Services Automation Software (PSA) for the third quarter in-a-row. Kantata continues to rank first on G2's Winter 2023 Global Grid® Report for Resource Management, share the top spot for G2's Global Winter 2022 Grid for PSA, and is recognised as a Leader on the global Project Management, and Project and Portfolio Management Winter 2022 Grid report.

G2 rates products for its grid reports algorithmically based on data sourced from product reviews from G2 users around the world and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Its Europe Regional Grid® reports reflect only reviews received from users in their respective regions.

The Kantata Cloud for Professional Services is a powerful collection of resource management, financial management, project management, team collaboration, business intelligence, integration, and workflow automation functionality.

Users who published their reviews on G2.com described how Kantata delivers the clarity, control and confidence they need to efficiently manage their businesses. For example:

"The most helpful part of Kantata is how user friendly it is for so many things that our team is used to doing in excel documents. There is also an ability to streamline so many different things that we have been doing in various platforms to date."

"Migrating from Project Resource Management using spreadsheets, Kantata is a fantastic upgrade in terms of quality and accurate overall data for handling Projects and Resources with real-time reports and insights readily available. Loving the experience!"

"Number one reason we love the Kantata solution it ensures invoices are sent out as soon and accurately as possible. This helps us get paid quickly, reducing potential issues. The process is smooth due to the diligence KSX (Kantata SX) assists along the way."

"The amount of customisation available is great and enables us to tailor this platform (Kantata) to our business needs. The cherry on top is the ability to leverage Insights reporting for our analytics."

"Horizontal SaaS platforms designed for general business uses such as CRM, project management, and accounting, or point solutions like spreadsheets are not well-suited for effective resource or project management, client servicing, and business development," said Sarah Edwards, Chief Product Officer, Kantata. "Vertical SaaS solutions that are purpose-built to provide everything a professional services organisation needs to run smoothly, like the Kantata Cloud for Professional Services, enables the company to improve resource allocation and management, increase productivity, deliver more accurate revenue forecasting, and achieve higher client satisfaction."

Kantata serves professional services firms of all sizes and specialties in all locations. To request a demo of the Kantata Cloud for Professional Services, click here.

About Kantata

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimise resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 2,000 professional services organisations in more than 100 countries focus and optimise their most important asset: their people. By leveraging the Kantata Cloud for Professional Services, professionals gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005269/en/

Contacts:

Jen Dodos

949-322-6181

jen.dodos@kantata.com