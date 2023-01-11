Flujo specializes in ergonomic furniture and solutions, with the new Ayla is a perfect solution for people with tensions in the back and neck.

Tampines St, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2023) - Flujo, a famous business specialized in ergonomic furniture and solutions, today announced the release of Ayla, including Ayla Black and Ayla Grey, the most evolutionary ergonomic chair lineup ever. The Flujo Ayla is an evolutionary product designed to reduce tensions, stresses and pressures in the arms, shoulders, back and neck. This innovative chair offers users the workspace of the future with the most comfort of sitting.





Inspired to provide the most comfortable chair by focusing on both ergonomics and aesthetics, Flujo's new product Ayla is featuring the Backrest Glide System - a new market-leading innovative system that adopted the dual direction 4-step system, allowing the backrest height to be fully accustomed while seated and tilted back. This makes Ayla practically the only chair in the market which allows dynamic adjustments while people are seated.

The groundbreaking advancements make Ayla even more indispensable for everyday work. Everyone working from home knows just how painful it is to sit in the wrong kind of chair. Over the course of centuries, Ayla Ergonomic Office Chair has emerged as the pinnacle of ergonomic comfort and support. Today, as a growing number of jobs are behind desks and computers, that design is more important than ever.

The Ultrawide Headrest by Ayla has a versatile and angulating headset to support the head and neck. It is vertically and horizontally adjustable, with tilt angles to suit the user's neck posture, no matter his height. In addition, as the seat and backrest are made from strong and durable Mesh by DuPont, a leader in polymer and textile sciences since the early 1900s, Ayla introduces a new class premium ergonomic chair with strong and lightweight, high performing eco-friendly materials.

Striving to create high-quality ergonomic products customers can trust and love, Flujo delivers people not only the best products but also certified and professional service. The Ayla had gone through stringent impact tests to ensure our hydraulic canister can withstand loads of up to 300lbs before the debut. Moreover, Flujo also provides the 12 years warranty assurance, and its delivery package is tested with real physical rough-handling. Max Ng, a satisfied customer, reviewed: "Flujo Ayla is definitely a well built ergonomic chair, easy to assemble, good quality, super fast delivery and friendly staff."

About Flujo

Flujo is a Singapore Ergonomic Eco-System company specializing in ergonomic furniture and solutions. They are determined to be a trusted brand to customers. Designing with driving factors of innovation and customer-centric as core beliefs of products, Flujo is committed to understanding customers' needs. Flujo strives to be the No 1 Ergonomic Chair and Height Adjustable Brand in Singapore.

