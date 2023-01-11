Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.01.2023
Hot Stock 2023: Eine (noch starke) Einstiegsgelegenheit!?
11.01.2023 | 09:58
About Listing of UPP Olaines OÜ bonds on Baltic First North Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-01-11 09:54 CET --

Listing and Surveillance Committee decided on January 10th, 2023 to approve the
application and respective appendixes of UPP Olaines OÜ and to admit the issued
bonds to trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS. The first
trading day of UPP Olaines OÜ (UPP Olaines Subordinated Bond 22-2025) bonds is
expected to be Monday, January 16th 2023 or a date close to it. 

Additional info:

Issuer's name         UPP Olaines OÜ                
Issuer's short name      UPO                     
ISIN code           EE3300002567                 
Securities maturity date    25.02.2025                  
Nominal value of one security 1000 EUR                   
Number of securities      6 215                    
Total nominal value      6,215,000 EUR                
Orderbook short name      UPOB060025FA                 
Coupon rate          6.00%                    
Coupon payment dates      4 times per year (25.02; 25.05; 25.08; 25.11)

UPP Olaines OÜ was advised by Certified Adviser Eversheds Sutherland Ots&Co
during the procedure of admission to trading. 

UPP Olaines OÜ Company Description and Terms and Conditions of Note Issue are
enclosed. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1111572
