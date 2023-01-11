About Listing of UPP Olaines OÜ bonds on Baltic First North Bond List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-01-11 09:54 CET -- Listing and Surveillance Committee decided on January 10th, 2023 to approve the application and respective appendixes of UPP Olaines OÜ and to admit the issued bonds to trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS. The first trading day of UPP Olaines OÜ (UPP Olaines Subordinated Bond 22-2025) bonds is expected to be Monday, January 16th 2023 or a date close to it. Additional info: Issuer's name UPP Olaines OÜ Issuer's short name UPO ISIN code EE3300002567 Securities maturity date 25.02.2025 Nominal value of one security 1000 EUR Number of securities 6 215 Total nominal value 6,215,000 EUR Orderbook short name UPOB060025FA Coupon rate 6.00% Coupon payment dates 4 times per year (25.02; 25.05; 25.08; 25.11) UPP Olaines OÜ was advised by Certified Adviser Eversheds Sutherland Ots&Co during the procedure of admission to trading. UPP Olaines OÜ Company Description and Terms and Conditions of Note Issue are enclosed. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1111572