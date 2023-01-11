Researchers in Saudi Arabia have built a perovskite-silicon tandem cell with textured silicon wafers to offer superior light trapping. The device has an open-circuit voltage of 1,851 mV, a short-circuit current of 18.9 mA/cm2, and a fill factor of 80.1%.Scientists led by Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) have achieved a power conversion efficiency of 28.1% for a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell based on textured silicon wafers. "Texturing silicon wafers is an important process to reduce reflection losses," researcher Michele De Bastiani told pv magazine. ...

