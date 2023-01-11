Eurotech again in the élite of IIoT: recognized in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Global Industrial IoT Platforms

The company is very proud to have obtained this important and globally recognized achievement for the fourth consecutive year

UDINE, Italy, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurotech, a long-time leading provider of edge computing systems and leader in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) enablement, proudly announces to have been included in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for Global Industrial IoT Platforms report by Gartner(1).





The highly valued report points out the importance of IoT in the context of enterprise digital transformation. According to Gartner, "global IIoT platforms continue to evolve and support IT/OT integration at large scale. CIOs and software engineering leaders seek to use IIoT platforms to drive sustainability, automation, remote operations, and transformation. The best solutions balance technology, partners and domain expertise". The globally recognized research document lists Eurotech with its IoT offering among the 16 companies that were included after passing a thorough evaluation process.

"Being included in this globally-recognized report is something to be very proud of: we strongly believe that our integrated HW-SW edge IoT approach enables us to meet the cybersecurity needs of our customers, whilst addressing the edge complexity linked to OT and IT integration" stated Paul Chawla, Eurotech CEO.

"We are very much appreciating our inclusion in this Gartner Magic Quadrant for Global IIoT Platforms, a further proof point of our ability to meet the challenges of IIoT projects through a solid, open and secure hardware and software offering that can be easily scaled and deployed globally" commented Robert Andres, Eurotech CSO.

