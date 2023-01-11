Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock 2023: Eine (noch starke) Einstiegsgelegenheit!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DKMP ISIN: DK0010307958 Ticker-Symbol: JYS1 
Tradegate
11.01.23
09:10 Uhr
66,86 Euro
+2,12
+3,27 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
JYSKE BANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JYSKE BANK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,1866,3612:07
66,1866,3212:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.01.2023 | 08:30
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jyske Bank: Upgrade of outlook for earnings per share to c. DKK 56 before one-off costs in 2022

Jyske Bank expects earnings per share of c. DKK 56 and a net profit of c. DKK 3.8bn excluding one-off costs of slightly above DKK 0.1bn related to the acquisition and integration of Handelsbanken Denmark in 2022.

Previously, Jyske Bank expected earnings per share at the upper end of the range of DKK 44-50 and a net profit at the upper end of the range of DKK 3.0bn - 3.4bn excluding one-off costs.

The upgraded outlook reflects a profit before tax of c. DKK 1.9bn excluding one-off costs in the fourth quarter of 2022. The result was driven by higher interest rates, a good activity level, reversal of loan impairment charges of c. DKK 150m as well as positive value adjustments and a favourable development in financial markets.

Jyske Bank's annual report for 2022 will expectedly be released on 28 February 2023.

Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact person: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment

  • Corporate Announcement_20230111

JYSKE BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.