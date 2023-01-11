Options Technology, the leading Capital Markets services provider, today announced its partnership with Tools for Brokers (TFB) following a successful integration with ACTIV API.

The announcement follows Options' acquisition of ACTIV Financial and subsequent integration of its normalised data services and Application Programming Interface (API). Options now provides clients with global access to multi-asset class exchange feeds alongside underlying hardware for streaming real-time and delayed market data.

The pre-deployed technology stack consumes, translates and broadcasts normalised tick data to clients worldwide, providing comprehensive access to global Cash Equities, Indices, Futures, Newsfeeds, and Listed Options.

Options President and CEO Danny Moore said, "Tools for Brokers provide a game-changing, fully integrated technology stack that has rapidly expanded our Managed Apps offering. The partnership has eliminated the dependency on costly integration systems and reinforced our global connectivity infrastructure with an ecosystem of best-in-class brokerage solutions.

We are very excited to partner our services and enable our clients to capitalise on reduced deployment time and bespoke configuration tools, alongside a state-of-the-art enterprise market data feed."

Commenting on the partnership, Albina Zhdanova, the COO at Tools for Brokers said, "We are excited to partner with Options to provide a comprehensive solution to retail brokers for seamless streaming of real-time and delayed market data. Now clients will have an end-to-end solution, elevating their overall trading experience."

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of exciting development for Options, including its 100Gb circuit upgrade across London metro area VMware Cloud Verified Status in MTL4 and the launch of its Quantify and Data Store products

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Auckland, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com follow us on Twitter at @Options_ITand visit our LinkedIn page

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

