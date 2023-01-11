Snowplow, the industry leader in data creation and behavioral data, announces the acquisition of Sydney-based Poplin Data, Snowplow's exclusive integration and enablement partner in Australia and New Zealand.

The acquisition of the data-specialist consulting firm, which helps organizations achieve a competitive advantage through deployment of sophisticated data-led strategies, has supported customers within the Snowplow ecosystem for six years.

"By working with Snowplow's behavioral data platform, Poplin Data has expanded our vision of what data creation can be," said Alex Dean, CEO and co-founder of Snowplow. "They are a fantastic team of technologists who continue to push the boundaries of what is possible with our platforms. Bringing them into the Snowplow team expands our research and development efforts and helps us be closer to our global customer base. I am delighted to welcome everyone from Poplin Data to our team and officially launch the Snowplow APAC Operating Hub."

Poplin Data was Snowplow's first global partner and has been the largest external developer of Snowplow ecosystem tools. Since launching in 2016, the firm has excelled in executing data transformation projects and delivering modern data infrastructure platforms for enterprise and SMB customers.

"As one of Snowplow's early adopters, the Poplin Data team and I look forward to working with Snowplow to continue its mission of providing customers with high-quality behavioral data ready for personalization and machine learning," said Mike Robins, CTO and co-founder of Poplin Data. With a global customer base, Poplin Data has made a name for itself in the APAC region by helping data teams achieve data maturity on key fundamentals including, but not limited to, first-party data collection, privacy and compliance-first data collection, real-time data collection, identity merging, and data completeness.

Poplin Data has extensive Snowplow domain experience and a particular focus on media and retail marketing solutions, including algorithmic attribution a modern technique for marketing attribution which they bring to Snowplow's data-modeling capabilities.

"Acquiring Poplin Data will enable an accelerated delivery of Snowplow Data Product Accelerators (DPAs), enabling our customers and open source users to build and deploy behavioral data-powered products and applications faster" added Nick King, Snowplow President, Chief Product and Marketing Officer.

The Sydney location continues Snowplow's international expansion, following the opening last year of its HQ2 in Boston, Massachusetts, and the addition of a team in Berlin, Germany, to serve its growing customer base in the DACH region. "With a number of local partnerships and key clients, including the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), Finder and Wesfarmers Group, we look forward to bringing our world-class engineering and consulting capabilities to support Snowplow's rapid global growth," Robins added.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Snowplow

Snowplow generates, governs and models high-quality, granular behavioral data, ready for use in AI, ML, and Advanced Analytics applications. When integrated with other tools from the modern data stack, Snowplow can power a wide variety of advanced use cases, allowing organizations to drive significant business value with behavioral data. Data products built on top of Snowplow include the composable CDP, first-party digital analytics and ML-powered churn reduction for subscription businesses. For more information on Snowplow, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter

Snowplow has thousands of customers across a broad range of sectors and geographies, including Strava, The Economist, Sophi Globe and Mail, Digital Virgo, Bizzabo, Weebly, Hudl, Auto Trader, The Financial Times, Omio and Secret Escapes; as a Commercial Open-Source Software (COSS) company, Snowplow has tens of thousands of open-source users.

Find out more at snowplow.io

About Poplin Data

Poplin Data, now Snowplow Australia PTY Ltd, a wholly-owned Snowplow subsidiary, helps product and data leaders at leading e-commerce, marketplace and media organizations build on the foundations of a modern data stack to deliver on the promise of personalisation, attribution and first-party measurement, all with rich behavioral data pipelines powered by Snowplow. The company supports over 50 customers in the APAC region including the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), Catch, Finder and MyMuscleChef.

Find out more at poplindata.com

