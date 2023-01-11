The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has agreed to buy solar electricity from a 68 MW facility that is now under construction in the country's Sirajganj district, as part of a new state plan to buy cheap power.The BPDB has signed a power purchase agreement to buy electricity from a 68 MW solar power plant under construction in northeastern Bangladesh's Sirajganj district. It has agreed to buy electricity at $0.102/kWh from the solar facility, which is currently under construction by Bangladesh-China Renewable Energy Company (Pvt.) Limited (BCRECL). The project is scheduled to begin ...

