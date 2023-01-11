Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.01.2023
Hot Stock 2023: Eine (noch starke) Einstiegsgelegenheit!?
WKN: A0MJ2F ISIN: FR0010428771 
Frankfurt
11.01.23
08:06 Uhr
2,930 Euro
+0,020
+0,69 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
11.01.2023 | 11:53
120 Leser
OL GROUPE: HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022


OL GROUPE

SA french corporation with a capital of € 133 121 504.24 Registered office: 10 avenue Simone Veil - 69150 Decines-Charpieu 421 577 495 R.C.S. on the Lyon Trade and Companies Register



Paris, January 1st 2023


Half-year liquidity contract statement for OL GROUPE

Under the liquidity contract entered into between OL GROUPE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2022:

- 321,824 shares

- € 249,792.79

  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 0
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 0
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 0 shares for € 0
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 0 shares for € 0

As a reminder :

  • the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2022 on the liquidity account:

- 321,824 shares

- € 249,461.84

  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 324
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 447
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 80,470 shares for € 175,437.88
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 167,172 shares for € 395,384.20
  • the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 294,516 shares

- € 190,384.17

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

