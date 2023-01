OL GROUPE: HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022

OL GROUPE

SA french corporation with a capital of € 133 121 504.24 Registered office: 10 avenue Simone Veil - 69150 Decines-Charpieu 421 577 495 R.C.S. on the Lyon Trade and Companies Register





Paris, January 1st 2023



Half-year liquidity contract statement for OL GROUPE

Under the liquidity contract entered into between OL GROUPE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2022:

- 321,824 shares

- € 249,792.79

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 0

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 0

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 0 shares for € 0

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 0 shares for € 0

As a reminder :

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2022 on the liquidity account:

- 321,824 shares

- € 249,461.84

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 324

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 447

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 80,470 shares for € 175,437.88

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 167,172 shares for € 395,384.20

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 294,516 shares

- € 190,384.17

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

o0o

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

xW9yYcaXlJyVnHKdlZmWbpNraJlkw2OVmWSZmZVumJqZaHCWxW1nb8ieZnBonm5p

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-77993-olg-bilan-semestriel-du-contrat-de-liquidite-au-311222-gb.pdf