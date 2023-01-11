The Logistics Industry in Malaysia is expected to contribute more than $350 Bn by 2027F owing to the Government Initiatives to Improve Cross Border Infrastructure and Malaysia's growing FTAs: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia's Logistics Market is in the growing stage, being driven by rising demand from manufacturing industries. There are several players in the Malaysia Logistics market some of which are DHL, TASCO, Nippon Express, CEVA, DB Schenker, Kuehne + Nagel, Tiong Nam, UPS, and FedEx.





Strengthening the connectivity in North-South of the West Coast and East Coast Corridor by the government of Malaysia will boost the efficiency of road transportation in the country.

will boost the efficiency of road transportation in the country. Rapidly modernizing retail, e-commerce, and a growing automotive sector to provide opportunities for contract logistics and express providers.

Demand for Pharmaceutical products along with FMCG and Food products during the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the high growth of Land Transportation during 2020.

Improving Road Transportation and Warehousing Infrastructure: As major players adopt robotics technology, the warehousing industry will see an increase in the use of technology and automation. EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) and RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology will aid in efficient inventory management. To enhance the technological capacity of the logistic market the Malaysian government's investments and initiatives in infrastructure connecting the country with Lao PDR and various parts of China would fuel the future growth of road and rail freight services.

High Demand for Road and Sea Transportation: Road Transport in Malaysia is the most preferred mode of transportation and will continue to be so in 2027F. Water transportation is also expected to grow in the future as high infrastructure investment is undertaken by the government to improve the state of maritime logistics in the country. Demand for Road transportation from manufacturing sector, FMCG companies, and automotive players is rapidly increasing in Malaysia due to increasing production capacities by top players in the country. Moreover, many new players are expected to enter the market while the existing players are expected to expand their current revenue share. The freight forwarding companies in Malaysia are also expected to improve their supply chain and technology in the future.

Increasing Inflow of Investments: In the upcoming years due to the increase in outsourcing by various businesses and the quick delivery options offered by 3PL providers, the market is anticipated to expand at a significant rate. The supply chain's optimization and corporate efforts to reduce costs are anticipated to fuel market expansion. Additionally, a supportive environment for 3PL businesses in Malaysia is expected to draw more foreign competitors, fostering competitiveness and opening up new market prospects.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Malaysia Logistics Market Outlook to 2027F- Driven by the Rising Demand from Manufacturing, F&B, Retail, and other industries along with increasing Government Initiatives to Strengthen the Logistics Infrastructure" observed that Malaysia Logistics Market is in its growing phase. Increasing demand for food, beverages, and manufacturing products in Malaysia, Government support through Third Industrial Masterplan (IMP3) and the Logistics and Trade Facilitation Masterplan are some of the factors that will contribute to the Malaysia Logistics Market growth over the period of 2022-2027F with a CAGR of 7.8%.

Key Segments Covered in the report:-

Malaysia Logistic Market

Market Segmentation by Services

Freight Forwarding

Warehousing

Courier and Parcel Activities

Value Added Services

Malaysia Freight Forwarding Market

By Mode of Transport

Land Transport

Water Transport

Air Transport

Malaysia Land Transportation Market

By Mode of Transport

Road

Rail

By Mode of Shipment

Domestic

International

By Load Type

FTL

LTL

By 3PL and Integrated

Integrated

3PL

Malaysia Warehousing Market

By Business Model

Industrial Freight/Retail

Container Freight

Cold Storage

Agriculture and Others

Industrial warehouses bifurcation

Grade A

Grade B

Grade C

By Region

Central

Northern

Southern

Eastern Coast & East Malaysia

By Type of Warehouses

Unorganized

Organized

By 3PL and Integrated

Integrated

3PL

By End Users

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical/Healthcare

Electronics

Automotive

Manufacturing

Others

Malaysia 3PL Market

By Service Mix

Road Freight

Warehousing

By End Users

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Electronics

Retail

Healthcare

Automotive (Spare Parts, Components)

Others

Malaysia Courier and Parcel Market

By International and Domestic Shipments

Domestic

International

By Air and Ground Express

Ground Express

Air Express

By Delivery Period

One Day Delivery

Two Day Delivery

Three Day Delivery

More than three-day delivery

By Delivery Period

B2B

B2C

C2C

By Region

Central

Southern

Northern

Eastern Coast and East Malaysia

Key Target Audience

Total Logistics Companies

Contract Logistics Providers

E-commerce Companies

Third-Party Logistic Providers

Potential Market Entrants

Freight Forwarding Companies

Warehousing Companies

Cold Storage Companies

Industry Associations

Consulting Agencies

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2017-2022

2017-2022 Base Period: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2022-2027F

Companies Covered:-

DHL

TASCO

Nippon Express

CEVA

DB Schenker

Kuehne + Nagel

Tiong Nam

UPS

FedEx

POS Malaysia

CJ Logistics

GD Express

JSI Logistics

City-Link Express

FM Logistics

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Comparative Analysis of Malaysia Logistics Market

Malaysia Logistics Market Size (2017-2022)

(2017-2022) Growth Drivers for Malaysia Logistics Market

Major Challenges in Malaysia Logistics Market

Logistics Market SWOT Analysis of the Logistics Market in Malaysia

Malaysia Logistics Future Market Size (2022-2027F)

Logistics Future Market Size (2022-2027F) Malaysia Transportation Market, 2017 - 2027F

Ecosystem - Transportation Market in Malaysia

Transportation Industry - Market Size and Segmentation, 2017-2022

Malaysia Warehousing Market, 2017 - 2027F

Ecosystem and Overview of Warehousing in Malaysia

Market Sizing and Segmentation of the Warehousing Market in Malaysia , 2017-2022

, 2017-2022 Market Sizing Analysis of 3PL Market in Malaysia , 2022-2027

, 2022-2027 Malaysia Courier, Express and Parcel Market Ecosystem

Market Sizing Analysis of Malaysia Courier and Parcel Market, 2017-2022

Snapshot on Co-Packing Industry in Malaysia

Cross Comparison of Major FMCG Players in Malaysia Logistics Market

Logistics Market Competition Analysis for Road Freight and Warehousing Players

Analyst Recommendation

For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to the link below:-

Malaysia Logistics Market

