Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar secures significant order for forklift trucks from leading German rental equipment provider Hanselmann GmbH

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 11 JANUARY 2023 AT 1.30 PM (EET)



Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded a deal to supply Hanselmann GmbH, a leading German supplier of rental machines with a total of 64 Kalmar forklift trucks including mediumand heavymodels. The order was booked in Cargotec's Q4 order intake and the machines are scheduled to be delivered in three separate batches during 2023.



Hanselmann is a market leader in its field with one of the biggest rental equipment fleets including forklifts, pick and carry cranes and aerial work platforms as well as heavy-duty tools for a variety of small and big industrial applications all over the world.

, Sales Manager, Kalmar Germany: "We are delighted to have secured this significant order from Hanselmann. Our forklift trucks are trusted by customers across a variety of sectors for their fuel-efficiency, reliability and excellent level of driver comfort. Hanselmann is a long-standing partner of Kalmar and their fleet already features a wide variety of our forklift truck models. An order for such a significant volume of machines is another strong vote of confidence from the market in our forklift truck offering."

