Mittwoch, 11.01.2023
Hot Stock 2023: Eine (noch starke) Einstiegsgelegenheit!?
WKN: A0ERKS ISIN: FI0009013429 Ticker-Symbol: C1C 
Tradegate
10.01.23
12:30 Uhr
44,460 Euro
-0,620
-1,38 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
11.01.2023 | 12:46
Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar secures significant order for forklift trucks from leading German rental equipment provider Hanselmann GmbH

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 11 JANUARY 2023 AT 1.30 PM (EET)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded a deal to supply Hanselmann GmbH, a leading German supplier of rental machines with a total of 64 Kalmar forklift trucks including mediumand heavymodels. The order was booked in Cargotec's Q4 order intake and the machines are scheduled to be delivered in three separate batches during 2023.

Hanselmann is a market leader in its field with one of the biggest rental equipment fleets including forklifts, pick and carry cranes and aerial work platforms as well as heavy-duty tools for a variety of small and big industrial applications all over the world.



Manfred Killermann, Sales Manager, Kalmar Germany: "We are delighted to have secured this significant order from Hanselmann. Our forklift trucks are trusted by customers across a variety of sectors for their fuel-efficiency, reliability and excellent level of driver comfort. Hanselmann is a long-standing partner of Kalmar and their fleet already features a wide variety of our forklift truck models. An order for such a significant volume of machines is another strong vote of confidence from the market in our forklift truck offering."

Further information for the press:
Manfred Killermann, Sales Manager, Kalmar Germany, tel. +49 1725498650 manfred.killermann@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar offers a wide range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move.www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's

Attachments

  • Kalmar Heavy Forklift DCG 450-12 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/eca5060c-61af-4f23-8a31-81e6fc824c8f)
  • Kalmar Medium Forklift DCG160-12 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/42556aa3-3656-4411-ab52-efb2dd51fa61)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
