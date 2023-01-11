Sun Cable, the developer of the world's largest solar and battery project, has entered voluntary administration. It is still unclear what this will mean for its hallmark project, the Australia-Asia PowerLink.From pv magazine Australia Australian renewables startup Sun Cable has entered voluntary administration after what it describes as a "difficult" decision in a shareholder dispute. "Whilst funding proposals were provided, consensus on the future direction and funding structure of the company could not be achieved," a company statement read. The Australian newspaper described the news as a ...

