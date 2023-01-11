Evoqua Water Technologies is one of 19 companies to have been awarded the 2022 Terra Carta Seal.

Designed by Sir Jony Ive, the Terra Carta Seal embodies the vision and ambition of His Majesty King Charles III and the Terra Carta as a recovery plan for Nature, People, and Planet.

The Terra Carta Seal is underpinned by Corporate Knights' Annual Global 100 Top Sustainable Corporations List and the wider principles of the Terra Carta.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA), an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, has been awarded the Sustainable Market Initiative's Terra Carta Seal.

The Terra Carta Seal, launched at COP26 by His Majesty King Charles III when he was Prince of Wales, recognizes global companies which are driving innovation and demonstrating their commitment to, and momentum towards, the creation of genuinely sustainable markets. It is being awarded to companies whose ambitions are aligned with those of the Terra Carta, a recovery plan for Nature, People, and Planet, launched in January 2021.

Evoqua is dedicated to providing solutions to protect and preserve one of our planet's most valuable resources, water. Evoqua has outlined clear goals to address water risks related to climate change, seeking to reuse more water than withdrawn from source by 2035. By utilizing the science-based target-setting methodology, Evoqua is evaluating its scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, which will enable the company to develop greenhouse gas emission reduction targets, an important next step towards reaching the goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Brian Moynihan, Co-Chair, Sustainable Markets Initiative, said: "The SMI brings CEOs together to work on the shared goals of accelerating our transition to a sustainable future. I congratulate those organizations recognized with the 2022 Terra Carta Seal and thank them for their commitment to sustainable markets."

Ron Keating, Evoqua's Chief Executive Officer, said: "Evoqua is honored to receive the Terra Carta Seal in recognition of our commitment to sustainability. Our dedication to helping create a better tomorrow is deeply rooted in Evoqua. Enabling a more sustainable water ecosystem for future generations is both our opportunity and our responsibility."

Sir Jony Ive and his creative team at LoveFrom created a physical and animated seal engineered with paper that is both simple and beautifully crafted. The design combines a host of natural references, including oak leaves, fern, magnolia, and honeybees, and intricate patterns both in nature and in the arts, creating a visual celebration which reflects the power of and reverence for nature that is at the heart of the Terra Carta.

About the Terra Carta Seal

It is being awarded to companies whose ambitions are aligned with those of the Terra Carta, a recovery plan for Nature, People, and Planet, launched in January 2021. Read more: https://www.sustainable-markets.org/terra-carta-seal/intro/.

About the Sustainable Markets Initiative

In his former role as His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, His Majesty King Charles III launched the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) at Davos in January 2020 and the Terra Carta at the One Planet Summit in 2021. The Terra Carta serves as the mandate for the SMI.

The SMI is a network of global CEOs across industries working together to build prosperous and sustainable economies that generate long-term value through the balanced integration of natural, social, human, and financial capital. These global CEOs see themselves as the 'Coalition of the Willing' helping to lead their industries onto a more ambitious, accelerated, and sustainable trajectory. Read more: www.sustainable-markets.org.

About the Terra Carta

In his former role as The Prince of Wales, His Majesty King Charles III, launched the Terra Carta at the One Planet Summit in January 2021. The Terra Carta serves as the mandate for the SMI and provides a practical roadmap for acceleration towards an ambitious and sustainable future; one that will harness the power of Nature combined with the transformative power, innovation, and resources of the private sector. Currently, there are over 500 CEO-level supporters, including the Commonwealth and C40 cities. The Terra Carta has also served as the inspiration for the Terra Carta Design Lab. The Terra Carta is open to all countries, cities, companies, organizations, and schools who wish to support it. Read more: www.sustainable-markets.org/terra-carta.

About LoveFrom and Sir Jony Ive:

LoveFrom is a creative collective of designers, architects, musicians, filmmakers, writers, engineers, and artists with studios in London and San Francisco, California.

Sir Jony Ive KBE is a designer. Formerly the Chief Design Officer at Apple, he holds more than 12,500 patents worldwide, uniquely spanning user interface and hardware design. He is the Chancellor of the Royal College of Art.

For the Terra Carta Seal, LoveFrom worked with celebrated illustrator Peter Horridge, master printers and paper engineers Imprimerie du Marais, and handmade paper specialists The Paper Foundation, founded by James Cropper. Los Angeles-based Method Studios created an animated version of the Terra Carta Seal.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services, and expertise to support industrial, municipal, and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment, and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety, and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 150 locations across nine countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life.® To learn more, visit www.evoqua.com.

