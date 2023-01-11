Lambdatest, Inc.: LambdaTest launches Test Analytics to enable better decision making

Test Analytics will be available for web browser automation, app automation, and HyperExecute users. The company has also released a slew of other product updates over the last quarter.

San Francisco, Jan. 11, 2023, the leading continuous quality testing cloud platform, has launched Test Analytics. Users can now add custom widgets and create dashboards to get a comprehensive view of their test execution.

The company has also released multiple other product updates over the last quarter including automation testingfor OTT streaming devices, Cypress Safari Webkit Support, and support for iPhone 14 series, iPad 2022 series, Pixel 7 series, and Galaxy Z Fold4, among others.

LambdaTest Test Analytics enables DevOps teams to track the progress and quality of testing across multiple LambdaTest product lines in a single view through highly customizable dashboards thereby enabling better decision-making for companies. Users can access vital information on tests including test inconsistencies, test case health summary, browser/OS/device categorization, test trends, and test status ratio, among other data.

"Stitching together data from multiple sources is time-consuming. With LambdaTest Test Analytics, we want to enable a seamless view of test execution data for development teams. With Test Analytics, decision-makers will have all the necessary information at their fingertips," said Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder and Head of Product, LambdaTest. "Over the last quarter, we've added new features to all our product lines-Selenium, Cypress, Playwright, real-time testing, real devices, etc to enable our customers to do seamless testing. We are constantly enhancing our platform to make the lives of our users easier."

LambdaTest has also recently launched HyperExecute, a next-gen smart test orchestration platform that helps testers and developers run end-to-end automation tests at the fastest speed possible.

To know more about LambdaTest Test Analytics, please visit, https://www.lambdatest.com/test-analytics

