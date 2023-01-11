Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2023) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received the final option payment of CAD$100,000 from Rio Tinto Exploration Canada ("RTEC") for the Baril Lake West project (see press release dated January 2, 2019). Pursuant to the terms of the Option to Purchase Agreement dated December 21, 2018 between the Company and RTEC, RTEC has now earned the right to acquire 100% of the Baril Lake West project. Should RTEC achieve commercial production at the Baril Lake West project, it will pay Benton an additional CAD$1,000,000 in cash. Benton will also retain a 2% net smelter return (NSR) royalty, half of which (1%) can be purchased by RTEC for CAD$1,000,000.

Baril Lake West is situated approximately four km west of Benton's 100%-owned Bark Lake project and immediately adjacent to RTEC's Baril Lake Project where RTEC discovered significant mineralization grading 4.78% Ni and 0.43% Cu over 2.08 m in 2018 (Ontario ENDM Assessment File: 200000017073).

These projects are approximately 100 km west of the Escape Lake and Thunder Bay North (TBN) projects, along the major crustal-scale, east-west oriented, Quetico fault, in which the Escape Lake and TBN deposits held by Clean Air Metals Inc. are situated. Benton currently holds 24.6 million shares of Clean Air Metals Inc. and retains a 0.5% NSR royalty on the Escape Lake Deposit and a 0.5% NSR royalty on a large portion of the TBN deposit (see press release dated May 15, 2020).

While the Baril Lake West and Bark Lake projects are early stage in nature, the Company believes they have the potential to contain a magmatic conduit system that could host Cu-Ni-PGEs. At Bark Lake, numerous mineralized boulders near the Quetico Fault contain anomalous Cu-Ni-PGEs with grades up to 4.35 gpt Pd, 2.64 gpt Pt, 0.74 gpt Au, 1.2% Cu and 1.5% Ni. Drilling completed by RTEC in 2018 on the Bark Lake project encountered mineralization of 0.31% Cu and 0.72 gpt Pt + Pd over 19.2 m (see press release dated May 25, 2018). A map showing the location of the Baril West and Bark Lake projects appears on the Benton website (www.bentonresources.ca).

QP

Stephen House (P.Geo.), Vice President of Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Following a project generation business model, Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio of gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements and, most recently, lithium and cesium assets. In addition, it currently holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton is also a 50/50 partner in a strategic alliance with Sokoman Minerals Corp. through three large-scale joint-venture properties, including Grey River Gold, Golden Hope, and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland.

